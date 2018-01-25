If you don't have any smart home devices just yet, then the iDevices Switch is a great place to start. It basically turns any device with an on/off switch into a smart device! The plug connects via Wi-Fi and is HomeKit-enabled, so you can control it from the Home app on your iPhone or iPad or by asking Siri to turn something on or off with your new HomePod. This is Mikah Sargent's favorite smart home plug and the only one he says hasn't had connection issues in his testing. At $30, it's a steal of a deal and will work wonderfully with your HomePod. See at iDevices Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 starter kit

When someone says "smart home devices", the Philips Hue lights might be the first things to come to mind. That's because they're the best smart lights around and work with just about every platform around — including HomeKit! The White and Color Ambiance starter kit is the perfect point of entry for smart lights, since it comes with the Hue Bridge and two to four bulbs. You can add up to 50 lights and there are millions of colors to choose from to help you set the mood just right. You can create custom schedules, adjust brightness on the fly with your voice (via your HomePod, of course!), and add other Hue accessories as you go, like the Hue dimmer and Hue motion sensor. The four-bulb starter kit is about $180 on Amazon. See at Amazon ecobee4 smart thermostat

Turn the temperature up or down and more with just your voice and your HomePod. The ecobee4 is one of the best smart thermostats on the market, and it learns your habits and how you like your home temperature as you use it. You can perform more complex actions using Scenes in the Home app. Mikah Sargent loves the ecobee4 because it also includes Wi-Fi-connected sensors, which can help regulate the temperature of your whole house by placing them in rooms where the ecobee4 isn't. When you're not at home to tell your HomePod to turn up the heat, you can use the Home app to do so from anywhere in the world (so long as you have an internet connection. ecobee4 starts around $250. See at Amazon August Smart Lock Pro

You've just crawled into bed way up on the second floor when it hits you: "Did I lock the door?" With the August Smart Lock Pro, you don't have to worry about that, since you can lock your doors with Siri and your HomePod. "Hey Siri, lock the front door." Boom. Done. You can also ask if the door is locked or not. To unlock, HomeKit requires you to authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID. The August Smart Lock Pro can be set to automatically lock when you leave the house and automatically lock when you come home (super convenient if you've done a big grocery shop alone), and it uses your existing deadbolt, so installation isn't too difficult. Check it out for around $230. See at Amazon Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Smarter Kit