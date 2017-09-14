AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, or T-Mobile — how to pick the perfect iPhone carrier for you!
We've got a wide range of options when it comes to purchasing a new iPhone in the United States. You can pick one up from your local carrier store (as the majority of customers still do) or order from your carrier online. You can get one at carrier resellers like Best Buy. Or you can get an iPhone from the welcoming embrace of your local Apple Retail Store, or from the Apple Online Store.
Where you buy will dictate what choices are offered, including how much you'll pay and how you'll be able to pay. So let's run through the options.
A few caveats:
- These prices are always subject to change, though we'll do our best to keep them up-to-date
- Prices listed are only for the device itself and do not include service (though some device payment options do impact the service charges, so we'll note that where applicable)
If you want to cut through all the muss and muck, the best deals for each carrier are at the end of their respective sections, and you'll find the best iPhone deals regardless of carrier at the end of this guide.
I have Sprint and have been on 2yr contracts for over 10 years, I'm not sure what you mean about paying $25 a month for being on contract, we are on the old Everything Family 1500 plan, we do pay the infamous $10 per line premium data fee, but 4 lines for a bit over $200 a month seems like the best deal.
Sent from the iMore App
Haven't used a major carrier in years. Tinfmg is good enough for me. I am a lite data user (250mb a month on average), so my monthly bill is only $19 per month
Posted via the iMore App for Android
I didn't see the T-Mobile Jump Lease program mentioned. Same benefits as Jump, except 0 up front cost (based on credit). Leased monthly. New iPhone comes out, 0 to upgrade. Cheaper this way since I tend to upgrade every year. So technically I'm paying $325 for my iPhone for the year. IMO this is the cheapest option. There is no additional $12 for the Jump Lease. Also, I spent a year and a half overseas. Used my T-Mobile number and phone the entire time. No additional costs as T-Mobile wifi made my calls to the US free. Free roaming data. Slow but free. T-Mobile would have to do something crazy for me to change carriers.
Customer service is very important to me. As far as coverage in my area, Verizon, and AT&T are equal. Sprint not so good. I was an old Alltel customer. Verizon bought them out. At first customer service was great, then it went down the tubes fast. AT&T is not perfect, but I really get better customer service from them.
Sent from the iMore App
These "what should you buy or get" articles are so stupid. What carrier should you get? The one that offers you the best coverage for the area you live in. There, I said it in one line.
"AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, or T-Mobile — how to pick the perfect iPhone carrier for you!" First thing to realize is that they all suck. You're choosing the lesser of evils.
Can I walk in at an apple store Friday and pay full price for a T-Mobile (or AT&T ) 6s if I am using cricket?
Posted via the iMore App for Android
Another opinion is to buy it at full price unlocked and activate it as a prepaid phone. T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verzion have this availability. There are others, such as Net10, Straight Talk, and few more. But I caution if you do this make sure. Check coverage area, roaming availability, some may require a existing prepaid phone or account to switch phones, or setup as prepaid, and finally know much data you need. The another draw back is not all features will available, such as Personal Hotspot on T-Mobile. But At&T does allow it. T-Mobile has three plans: $40 / month for unlimited data, talk, and text on our network + up to 1GB of 4G LTE. $50 / month for unlimited data, talk, and text on our network + up to 3GB of 4G LTE. $60 / month for unlimited data, talk, and text on our network + up to 5GB of 4G LTE. The others have similar plans with unlimited talk and text, with different levels of limited to unlimited data.
Sent from the iMore App
The trade in program looks better to me....
Posted via the iMore App
I have had Android, Windows, and Apple. Each had good points, but I agree the biggest draw back for Windows is apps and stability.
Sent from the iMore App
Derek, where did you get your Sprint information?
I just got done talking to a Sprint representative and they said that if I buy my phone outright $950, there are NO (zero, none) savings on my plan. The ONLY difference, he said, is that I'm not on a contract. So I can either buy it for $500 and pay the same or buy it for $950 and pay the same.
Am I supposed to use a magic phrase or something to get that $25 monthly discount?
I would like to upgrade my 5s to a 6s+ on Verizon. I have an unlimited plan . Can I still keep it if I purchase an unlocked phone from Apple? I am not under contract now.
With AT&T 2-year contract upgrade, is this true about the $15 monthly fee? What is the fee for? Where did you get this information? Where can I see this information?
I still have a little over a year left on my Verizon contract. Can I get a 6s at the apple store with the upgrade program or will I have to wait?
I still have unlimited data through AT&T. What I want to know is if I go through the Apple Upgrade Program, will I lose my unlimited data plan?
Just an FYI, Apple allows T-Mobile EIP for purchasing iPhones if you purchase in store. Just not online.
Sent from the iMore App
Can international customers in the USA buy an iPhone with the iPhone upgrade program or is it for U.S. citizens only? I'm talking of course about in-store purchase in the United States (as a tourist).
Well, that was quick... answering my own question:
"1. The iPhone Upgrade Program is available to qualified customers only with a valid U.S. personal credit card. Requires a 24-month installment loan with Citizens Bank, N.A. and iPhone activation with a national carrier — AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon. Full terms apply."
From http://www.apple.com/shop/iphone/iphone-upgrade-program
How risky is the apple upgrade plan for getting a phone on launch day? If you get a reservation by waking up early to order are you likely to get a phone in the store on launch day? I need to send mine yo next worth the following Monday.
It seems like more of a sure bet to order on at&t next they apple online?
I interested in the Apple plan, though I hear you MUST upgrade when the new phones come out.
They say this is not available online but only in the stores. The nearest half-dozen Apple stores are all between 158-217 miles away from me so that makes it difficult.
Trying to go through the Apple Store app, it keeps telling me my account doesn't have an upgrade available even though my phone is 100% paid off
Sent from the iMore App
That sounds like something you'll want to talk to your carrier about.
Sent from the iMore App
When trying to go through the Apple Store app, it keeps telling me my account doesn't have an upgrade available even though my phone is paid for 100%
Sent from the iMore App
I am still using iPhone 5s.
Sent from the iMore App
I want an unlocked phone and not tied to a US carrier. I will be leaving the US next year and just want to take my unlocked phone to the new country and pop a sim in and go. But, I need a new phone now. Thanks for your help.
Wouldn't it be cheaper to go with Apple Store for AT&T if you plan on upgrading after 12 months?
Instead of doing the 2 year contract on att wouldn't the next 18 be better. If you want a new phone every 2 years. You can trade in the phone at 18 months but after 24 months you keep the phone just like the 2 year contract?
Another question: If I use Apple's iPhone Upgrade program and choose NOT to upgrade every year, does the phone belong to me after 24 months? It seems as if it does.
I've seen no indication that it does. Or doesn't.
Sent from the iMore App
Yes, the phone will be yours after the 24-month period. The payment options are really just stretching the cost of the phone and AppleCare+ out my 24-months. After that, you don't have to pay the added cost to Citizens One (that's the bank that Apple is going through) and the phone is yours to do whatever you want with.
What people are essentially doing are taking out loans from Citizens One. They go through a credit check and then end up taking out loans for the full price of the phones and one year of AppleCare+ ($130 for the 6S and 6S Plus). That means you'll be taking out a loan for $950 + $150 for a 128GB iPhone 6S Plus. You can then wait the full 24-months to pay it off and then upgrade or you can upgrade every year. Just keep in mind that the clock resets after you upgrade.
Getting a new phone 12-months in means that the 24-month period resets so you will have to deal with having that new phone for 24-months. Either way, once you've decided that you no longer want to upgrade, you'll have to keep the phone for 2-years and/or just pay off the loan completely.
I am not sure, but this propably can also help
- https://att-iphone-unlock.com/unlock-blacklisted-barred-iphone-6s-att/
I need to know how the unlimited data plan factors into this decision. I have unlimited data, and I want to keep it. I'd rather order through Apple just because of the hassles that many customers had last year of ordering through AT&T. I know that I can't get a 2 year contract through Apple anymore, but I (think) can keep unlimited data if I choose a Next plan or full price when preordering through Apple. I'm still unclear as how the Apple Upgrade works with the reservation. If I have a reservation, do I get a phone on launch day? I don't know. I need to get a phone on the 25th so that I can get my current iPhone to Gazelle in time to get my price. This makes my head hurt.
I spoked with AT&T today. The rep said that keeping an unlimited data plan requires a 2-year contract, and you have to go to an AT&T store to take care of this. This can't be done at an Apple Store. You might be able to bring in an unlocked phone, but a trip to AT&T is probably still required. I think I have that right (given how convoluted all of this has become, it made sense in weird way).
Aren't you allowed to keep your contract for as long as you want, even if you don't buy a new phone? Who's to say you just can't add a new device hat was purchased from Apple?
When I got my 6+ last year at the ATT Store with my unlimited data plan (grandfathered) on a 2 yr contract, I was told that the $15 would not go away even if I purchased the phone at full price or brought my own unlocked phone to the plan. The $30/mo for the unlimited data and the $15 surcharge would always be there regardless.
So, signing up for the another 2 years and getting the subsidy was a no-brainer.
They tried to arm-twist me sooo hard into one of the shared-family data plans (I have 5 phones in my family) ... I held on to my unlimited data (on only my phone line).
I'm in the same boat. I'm still on a six year old family plan with my parents. My mother and I both have unlimited data plans and have no desire to switch. However, we are visiting my sister in Australia for a month later this year, so that throws another wrench in the plan since AT&T won't unlock the phones for us on the trip. As much as I want to take advantage of the discounted price on contract, I need the phones to work while we are abroad. So for this year, I'm going to be doing the Apple unlocked "upgrade every year" program.
I talked to a rep also and they said what you Brian SF said. Although you should be able to order on AT&T's site tonight. She also said that old unlimited data plans don't have to pay the $15/month fee.
The article says "If you want to purchase your phone at full price unlocked, Apple will sell it to you just like that. No payment plans, no trade-in upgrades, just straight money for phone." But, as of now, I don't see that as an option. Some people have said that after selecting the model, in carrier and then selecting pay full price I would be getting an unlocked phone. But, I'm still not sure. Can you add clarity please?
They're way off base on that. The unlocked models are never available right away and I'm sure that hasn't changed. If you really want to buy one outright without jumping through any carrier verification hoops, you'll have to buy the T-Mobile model, which comes unlocked (at least it has every year so far).
Apple is selling the new iPhones full price and unlocked out the box. Go to Apple.com and do a mock buy and they have all models available to buy at full price. Also see the their new iPhone upgrade program.
Show me where this is.
I've tried the Apple Store app on iPhone, iPad, and the online store. There is no place to place to select an unlocked, contract-free iPhone anywhere. Only way to get one--I guess--is to buy a T-Mobile phone, and hope when I swap SIM cards with my current AT&T iPhone, "it just works."
There's no place to make a contract-free/unlocked/pay-full-price iPhone 6S (Plus) a favorite or to save it for when preorders open.
Ive seen it. However none of the links here work
Sent from the iMore App
I bought the "T-Mobile" iPhone 6 last year full price for my girlfriend and I. Got it on launch and put my AT&T SIM card. They were unlocked out of the box. Here's a link for Apple's new iPhone upgrade program where they actually advertise the iPhones as unlocked on ANY carrier http://www.apple.com/shop/iphone/iphone-upgrade-program. Here's where you can mock buy and see that they're offering the iPhones for purchase full price on all the carriers http://www.apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/iphone6s. This combined with the fact they're selling and advertising the upgrade iPhones as unlocked and we know the "T-Mobile" and "Verizon" iPhones are certainly unlocked out of the box leads me to believe all full price purchases will be unlocked. The only reason I didn't buy the full price "AT&T" iPhone from Apple last year was because it wasn't being offered that way at launch. This year it is.
*You have to buy the iPhones full price from Apple. I think only the Verizon iPhone is unlocked out of the box when bought from a carrier full price or otherwise.
will I be able to get a T-mobile full price 6s without carrier info? When you bought your 6 last year did apple ask you for T-mobile account? I wanna buy it tomorrow but i do not have T-Mobile thank you
We're not talking about the upgrade program. We're talking about buying it unlocked at full price without any kind of carrier verification. Those models are never available until later in the year.
On launch day last year, I purchased an AT&T iPhone 6 Plus at full price and it was unlocked.
Again, not what we're talking about. We're talking about the models Apple specifically sells as "unlocked". You can see them as an option under the current iPhone 6 and 6 Plus models.
Every year on launch day I buy the iPhone for full price (I'm using cricket who is owned by AT&T) and I get the unlocked T-Mobile phone. I've down this since the 5s.
Sent from the iMore App
My TMobile iPhone 5S was not unlocked. When I switched back to ATT, I had to jump through hoops to get TMo and Apple to unlock my phone.
Did you pay full price?
I paid full price for an AT&T iPhone 6 Plus last year on launch day and it was unlocked.
Just a point, typically launch day TMO is the best for an "unlocked phone" but consider that carriers are legally required to unlock a phone they you don't owe them anything on so (and I've never done this but it would stand to reason) you could buy a phone full price of your liking the. Go to the carrier and say "unlock me".
Sent from the iMore App
If you buy Apple's plan, the phone is unlocked when you get it, because it's capable of being used on any network from the get-go. So Apple and T-Mobile are the only ones selling you phones unlocked to being.
You can buy an iPhone 6 unlocked but not a 6s. The 6s is available unlocked about 3 months after it is on the market. Unlocked means you can use any carrier such as cricket and straighttalk. I'm guessing it's a business strategy to not sale unlocked until months down the road to allow the Big box carriers a chance to sell plans/phones. I'm sure a share of Verizon/ATT/Sprint/Tmobile profit goes to Apple.
Hours ago, I was trying to preorder the iPhone SE Sprint version from Apple online store but got stuck with the same situation. It seems like if I choose Sprint, I have slect a Sprint plan even I wanted to pay in full. I just needed an iPhone SE compatible with Sprint network (apparently I don't want/need a Sprint plan). Is there anyway to get this? Do they sell this Sprint version iPhone SE in Apple store without the requirement to have a Sprint plan? Thanks.