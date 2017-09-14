AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, or T-Mobile — how to pick the perfect iPhone carrier for you!

We've got a wide range of options when it comes to purchasing a new iPhone in the United States. You can pick one up from your local carrier store (as the majority of customers still do) or order from your carrier online. You can get one at carrier resellers like Best Buy. Or you can get an iPhone from the welcoming embrace of your local Apple Retail Store, or from the Apple Online Store.

Where you buy will dictate what choices are offered, including how much you'll pay and how you'll be able to pay. So let's run through the options.

A few caveats:

These prices are always subject to change, though we'll do our best to keep them up-to-date

Prices listed are only for the device itself and do not include service (though some device payment options do impact the service charges, so we'll note that where applicable)

If you want to cut through all the muss and muck, the best deals for each carrier are at the end of their respective sections, and you'll find the best iPhone deals regardless of carrier at the end of this guide.

Where to buy a new iPhone