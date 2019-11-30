No doubt, iPads will once again be a popular gift this year. In 2019, Apple introduced three new iPads, but no new iPad Pro models. This combination means you can expect significant savings during the holiday shopping season. As Black Friday weekend turns to Cyber Monday, we've uncovered some excellent deals on Cupertino's ever-popular tablet on perhaps the second best shopping day of the year. For Cyber Monday, things remain fluid. Here are the best deals you will find right now.

Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals 12.9-inch iPad Pro (From $899 at Amazon)

11-inch iPad Pro (From $649 at Amazon)

10.2-inch iPad (From $249 at Amazon) 12.9-inch iPad Pro - Save up to $150 at Amazon When you want the biggest iPad on the market, this the one to get! Even with discounts, however, expect to pay the most for this model. Best Black Friday deals: Over 240 deals updated in real time

11-inch iPad Pro - Save up to $200 at Amazon If you're a professional who also likes to play games, you can't go wrong with the 11-inch iPad Pro. Inside, you'll find a blazing-fast A12X Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and Neural Engine and embedded M12 coprocessor. There's also a speedy USB-C port for quick charging.

10.2-inch iPad - Save up to $100 at Amazon Highlighted features for Apple's latest flagship tablet includes Apple Pencil (1st generation) support, Smart Keyboard, and Bluetooth keyboard support, and much more.

Least expensive 10.2-inch iPad - Save up to $100 at Amazon The 10.2-inch iPad is best for people who want an iPad, but don't need it to do any serious work. It's got the screen, iOS, and all the added benefits of using an iPad, minus a bit of the extra power you can expect from the Pro models. From $249 at Amazon

Best Accessories for iPad There is no shortage of accessories to supplement your iPad experience, and there is no shortage of Black Friday deals to make you feel good about buying them. Here are some of the best deals on Apple's best accessories for iPad. Apple Pencil (First generation) ($79 at Amazon) Here's an excellent deal on the Apple Pencil that's compatible with all the current non-iPad Pro models, plus a few of the older models. Apple Pencil (Second generation) ($120 at Amazon) The second Apple Pencil is only compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro and third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. iPad vs. iPad Pro: What's the big difference? Apple's iPad lineup is the most robust it has been in a long time, offering four different base models to choose from, which all come in different sizes and a few different storage options as well. If you're scouting out which iPad you want to get this Black Friday, it's worth knowing what each model offers. iPad Pro Starting at the top of the line, the iPad Pro packs the most punch but costs the most dollars. The 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third-generation) are the only ones to feature ProMotion display technology for silky smooth school. It also includes Apple's A12X Bionic chipset that adds two extra performance cores, three extra graphics cores, one additional gigabyte of memory in the 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB models and three extra gigabytes — 6 total — in the 1TB of storage model. Oh yeah, it's also the only model that can reach up to a TB of storage, meaning it can hold a lot of stuff. Plus, don't forget that the Lightning port has been switched out in favor of USB-C, which provides support for all sorts of accessories, including displays, cameras, and much more. Also, since the iPad Pro has a nearly bezel-less design, it doesn't have TouchID like the other iPad models, but rather the same great FaceId found on the newer versions of the iPhone. iPad The newest to the iPad lineup, this 10.2-inch iPad does make a few sacrifices for its starting price of $329. It's rocking a chipset that's a little older, Apple's A10 Fusion chip to be exact, and it starts with a base storage of 32GB and only has a max of 128GB. The screen is also a slight downgrade as it doesn't feature TrueTone (so the white tones won't always match the light around you), wide color, or a laminated display. The front-facing camera on the iPad is only a 1.2 MP that tops out at 720p recording. What about the iPad Air (2019) and iPad mini (2019)? For now, we haven't uncovered deals on these two iPad models. When and if we do, we'll update this post. How do I pick the right iPad?

As with most device suggestions we make on iMore, the real question comes down to how you intend on using your iPad. Do you want a tablet that lets you watch movies and TV shows on a bigger screen? Or, are you more interested in a drawing tablet that can help you design and create works of art? Our very own Rene Ritchie (who has used every iPad that has ever existed) breaks it down like this: Looking for an iPad that can co all the basics (web browsing, watch movies, play games, and more), but you just can't or won't pay that much for it? Then look no further than the newly-refreshed 10.2-inch iPad for $329!

If you need as much power and raw performance power as you can pack into an iPad, the iPad Pro is the best place to look. If you prefer a little more portability, the 11-inch iPad Pro is a little easier to carry around; however, the 12.9-inch is terrific for people who need as much real estate as they can get for their projects. Which iPad models support Apple Pencil?

Luckily for everyone, every iPad in Apple's current lineup supports an Apple Pencil; however, not all iPads support the Apple Pencil identically. The 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro both are compatible with the Second-generation Apple Pencil, which has improved pressure sensitivity and performance over the original Apple Pencil, and the ProMotion display takes advantage of it! The design is also slightly improved over the first-generation Apple Pencil as there's no cap to remove, and no Lightning connector. Instead, the Pencil magnetically attaches to one of the sides of the iPad Pro for inductive charging. The rest of the iPad lineup — including the unlisted iPad Air and iPad — are both compatible with the first generation Apple Pencil which has a cap on it concealing a Lightning connector, which plugs into the Lightning port on these iPads for both quick pairing and charging. Should I buy the base storage or upgraded storage models? Storage is a very personal thing, it depends on how much you use, and the different models have different storage options. For the iPad Pro, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes come with a base storage of 64GB, which can fill up rather quickly if you use your iPad Pro as a workstation. They both have options to increase the storage to 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, but those storage increases come with a pretty hefty price tag. While 64GB could be quite low for a lot of people, 1TB is likely too much for most people. The iPad starts with only a measly 32GB of storage, and can only upgrade to 128GB. For most people, I would gather the extra $100 is worth the bump in storage, because 32GB will fill up relatively quickly for the average person. Once again, if you're finicky with what you store on your iPad or are super good with storage management and regularly clear out older files, the 32GB could work for you.