You can 'Drop In' on friends and family with the Alexa app, but so can anyone that has access to your phone.

I recently wrote a how-to guide for using Drop In, Amazon's calling feature that lets people connect to each other via voice or video without the recipient needing to actually answer. While running the feature through its paces and testing it a number of times, I realized just how easy it is to Drop In on someone without needing to prove who you are first. In the same way password manager apps and journaling apps are password-protected for your security and privacy, the Alexa app should be password-protected so that no one can Drop In on your family, pretending they're you.

Drop In is a great feature for checking in on kids and the elderly

Drop In — just as it sounds — lets a person drop in on a household without needing to be "let in." The caller doesn't need an Echo device but does need the Alexa app. The recipient needs an Echo device, whether it's the standard Echo, the Dot, the Tap, or the Show.

What happens is (after both parties give permission), I can tap a button in the Alexa app or speak into my Echo, "Alexa, Drop In on my mom," and a call will be initiated. On my mom's Echo, the call will go through automatically. She doesn't have to answer it. The speaker connects and I can hear what's going on on her end immediately (unless she tells Alexa to hang up right away).

If she Drops In on me using the video chat feature (I have a Show), she can see everything in my room automatically (though it starts off as a foggy blur for a few seconds).

This is a fantastic feature if you're checking up on your kids after school and before you've gotten home from work to find out if they're fighting, doing homework, watching TV, etc. When you Drop In, they don't have time to stop what they're doing before you're connected. You're just there as if you walked in the front door without knocking first.

It's also incredibly useful if you're taking care of an elderly family member. When you Drop In, they don't have to get up to answer. It just happens. If something is wrong; if someone has fallen down, you'll be able to know right away and be able to send help. The Show is especially helpful in this case because you can also see if everything is alright, not just wait for someone to call out.

The person receiving a Drop In does need an Echo device, but the person making the call can do so from the Alexa app, without the need for an Echo device. That means anyone with the Alexa app on their phone can Drop In on someone with an Echo device (after permission is granted, of course). You only need to invest in one Echo device to take advantage of Drop In.

The Alexa app does not protect your contacts' privacy

The Alexa app doesn't require any kind of password protection or identification confirmation in order to access every part of it. Whether you're changing skills, updating your profile information, or Dropping In on your mom, there is never a step where you are asked to confirm your identity in order to continue. This last action is what sent up red flags for me.

There is no reason the Alexa app should not require identity confirmation. Once you've completed the setup process, you use the app very infrequently. I usually only open the Alexa app to check for new Echo skills or to use the calling and messaging feature. Convenience is not a factor. Security is.

If I'm going to tell my mom to give me permission to Drop In on her any time I want to without giving her advanced notice, she better be completely confident that I'm the only one that's going to use it.

If you give someone permission to Drop In on you, and one day a different person is listening in at your house, or even worse, watching you, I'm pretty sure you'd be upset to say the least. Without password protection or identity confirmation, there is a real possibility of this happening.

While it's easy to protect our phones with a passcode or fingerprint ID, not everyone does. If your phone gets lost or stolen, and it's not passcode-protected, anyone — any stranger — has the opportunity to Drop In on your most trusted contacts, uninvited. It's not entirely unlike you telling a stranger at a bar where your sister lives and then mentioning that she always leaves the front door open.

Drop In is different than a phone call and should therefore be more secure