It's been three years since iPhone 6 and two years since iPhone 6s shipped. And two to three years can be a long time for batteries, as we've seen from these Reddit comments:
My iPhone 6S has been very slow these past few weeks, and even after updating multiple times, it was still slow. Couldn't figure out why, but just thought that iOS 11 was still awful to me. Then I used my brother's iPhone 6 Plus and his was... faster than mine? This is when I knew something was wrong. So, I did some research, and decided to replace my battery. Wear level was somewhere around 20% on my old battery. I did a Geekbench score, and found I was getting 1466 Single and 2512 Multi. This did not change wether I had low power mode on or off. After changing my battery, I did another test to check if it was just a placebo. Nope. 2526 Single and 4456 Multi. From what I can tell, Apple slows down phones when their battery gets too low, so you can still have a full days charge.
Once upon a time, you loaded a web page or downloaded an email then spent a few minutes reading, turned off your iPhone, and went back to your day. Now, we have social and gaming apps that keep the screen on while checking GPS, downloading media, showing the camera's live view, and layering on augmented reality near-constantly. The tech industry has been prioritizing power efficiency over performance for years: Processors could always run at redline, but they'd burn the battery out just as fast.
Balancing power and performance is key, and Apple has been addressing this in multiple ways — like systems-on-a-chip with both high-efficiency and high-performance cores, and machine-learning-based power management.
But lithium-ion batteries are lithium-ion batteries. When it comes to older phones or those with poor battery health, Apple prioritizes battery life over processor speed. That causes a hit to performance, but still allows the iPhone to make it through the day.
Geekbench did a more in-depth study of these battery issues, tracing it back to the 10.2.1 update — to fix older iPhone models shutting down unexpectedly, Apple introduced behind-the-scenes methods to save those weaker batteries by throttling down power.
An Apple spokesperson told iMore:
"Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices. Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components.
Last year we released a feature for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE to smooth out the instantaneous peaks only when needed to prevent the device from unexpectedly shutting down during these conditions. We've now extended that feature to iPhone 7 with iOS 11.2, and plan to add support for other products in the future."
If and when you replace the battery— which costs $79 at an Apple Store — you essentially wipe away those years and charge cycles and make everything old new again. iOS no longer has to worry about your battery making it through the day, so it can run the SoC at full speed.
You could argue that Apple should prioritize the other way — performance at all costs over battery life — but that that would prompt people to seek battery replacements or iPhone upgrades sooner, and likely make just as many folks angry.
My preference would be for Apple to pop up an alert advising people when battery health is bad: My Mac has done this in the past, and iOS does have the ability (though it currently only does it when the battery is on its last legs).
The new alert section in Settings in iOS 11 would be great, low-interruption place to do it. Ditto the Battery Settings screen.
Either way, it's in Apple's best interests to keep customers happy so that they remain customers. So, to repeat what Apple said back in February:
If a customer has any issues with their device they can contact AppleCare.
Updated December 20, 2017: Added a quote given to iMore from an Apple spokesperson.