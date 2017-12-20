It's been three years since iPhone 6 and two years since iPhone 6s shipped. And two to three years can be a long time for batteries, as we've seen from these Reddit comments:

My iPhone 6S has been very slow these past few weeks, and even after updating multiple times, it was still slow. Couldn't figure out why, but just thought that iOS 11 was still awful to me. Then I used my brother's iPhone 6 Plus and his was... faster than mine? This is when I knew something was wrong. So, I did some research, and decided to replace my battery. Wear level was somewhere around 20% on my old battery. I did a Geekbench score, and found I was getting 1466 Single and 2512 Multi. This did not change wether I had low power mode on or off. After changing my battery, I did another test to check if it was just a placebo. Nope. 2526 Single and 4456 Multi. From what I can tell, Apple slows down phones when their battery gets too low, so you can still have a full days charge.

Once upon a time, you loaded a web page or downloaded an email then spent a few minutes reading, turned off your iPhone, and went back to your day. Now, we have social and gaming apps that keep the screen on while checking GPS, downloading media, showing the camera's live view, and layering on augmented reality near-constantly. The tech industry has been prioritizing power efficiency over performance for years: Processors could always run at redline, but they'd burn the battery out just as fast.

Balancing power and performance is key, and Apple has been addressing this in multiple ways — like systems-on-a-chip with both high-efficiency and high-performance cores, and machine-learning-based power management.

But lithium-ion batteries are lithium-ion batteries. When it comes to older phones or those with poor battery health, Apple prioritizes battery life over processor speed. That causes a hit to performance, but still allows the iPhone to make it through the day.

Geekbench did a more in-depth study of these battery issues, tracing it back to the 10.2.1 update — to fix older iPhone models shutting down unexpectedly, Apple introduced behind-the-scenes methods to save those weaker batteries by throttling down power.

An Apple spokesperson told iMore: