A flexible iPhone holder is essentially an arm that you can clip, bend, and twist to position your iPhone for optimal recording, selfies, live streams, photoshoots, and even things like watching YouTube videos, Netflix, or scrolling through social media in bed without dropping your iPhone on your face.

Here's why you should totally pick up an iPhone holder ASAP if you're looking to change the social media game, film some rockin' live streams for your Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat or Facebook, and just get stuff done online and in style.

Using external tools like phone lenses, selfie sticks, and editing tools like FaceTune and VSCO can really amp up your social media post quality, but one thing plenty of people fail to overlook?

Sometimes getting a max amount of likes on an Instagram post can turn your entire crummy week around, and other times getting some online admiration for a selfie can boost even the most jaded of a human's confidence, but achieving social media perfection is tough.

Have you ever tried to record something with your iPhone — even if you have a nifty phone case with a stand — and have had a hard time getting an angle that isn't hideous?... Regardless of what you need a phone arm or a holder for, having one at home, at the office (or even in places like the bathroom!) can be practical, fun, and convenient! ( Best iPhone Arms and Holders )

Cool! So why exactly should I get one?

Having a flexible iPhone holder in your arsenal of tools is fantastic if you're someone who uses a lot of social media because it allows you to secure your iPhone, shoot, record, and stream to your online masses.

All you need to do is clip your flexible iPhone holder into place, secure your iPhone in the grip, angle it, and start shooting effortlessly!

The other great part about flexible iPhone holders? They're typically pretty darn light and can be twisted to compact down to a portable, convenient size that can easily be slipped into a larger purse or backpack, making them awesome for filming and shooting on the go.

Say goodbye to live streaming your makeup routine with your iPhone precariously perched at the edge of your bed, and say hello to smooth, interruption-free bliss with the help of a flexible iPhone holder!

Where exactly can I find a flexible iPhone holder?

You can check out our list of Best iPhone Arms and Holders to find some of the best options out there, but my personal favorite right now is the Benks Universal Flexible Long arms for $16!

What are your thoughts?

Are you a big fan of using external tools to amp up your social media game, or are you someone who prefers to keep it simple with just your iPhone and a mirror selfie?

Or maybe you're just someone who doesn't actually care about this stuff at all (in which case, why are you here, dude?!)

Let me know what you think about incorporating flexible iPhone holders into your #Insta routine, what your favorite holders are and why, and I'll be sure to check 'em out!