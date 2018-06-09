I use my Apple TV every day. It's pretty much my main entertainment device — aside from maybe my Nintendo Switch - and I find it one of the best ways to consume media. It's super easy to buy or rent all my movies, catch up on the latest news with my favorite apps, and even play some casual games.

Although, tvOS 12 isn't bringing as many upgrades to the Apple TV as some of Apple's other platforms, there are still some reasons to get excited!

Dolby Atmos support

Obviously, this is probably the biggest news about tvOS 12 that most people will be excited about, and with good reason.

The Apple TV 4K already has Dolby Vision and with the addition of Dolby Atmos, its the first streaming device that will have both technologies, making it pretty much the top dog in the streaming world. Plus, if you've ever heard a surround sound system that is using Dolby Atmos, it sounds insanely good.

Of course, to take full advantage of Dolby Atmos, you need speakers that are compatible with the technology, which for me means I know what's going on my Christmas wishlist!

Zero Sign-On

It seems like just yesterday that Apple announced the single sign-on feature that allowed you to only have to enter your credentials just once, instead of with each app individually the idea, nevertheless zero sign-on is the bee's knees now!

Zero sign-on will allow the apps of TV providers will automatically log you in if you're one of their broadband customers. Zero sign-on will be officially coming to tvOS 12 later this year and Charter Spectrum (and its Spectrum TV app) will be the first supported service. Most likely, the zero sign-on feature will be embraced by other providers and I can't wait to just have my tv subscription apps load up ready to go with no waiting!

New screensaver photos