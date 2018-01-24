The HomePod has been talked about for more than half a year. Apple mentioned it back in June of 2017 at the Worldwide Developer Conference. Since then, I've been ogling and gogling pictures of it in anticipation of its release. I've known since it was first unveiled that it would someday grace my living room. It looks good, will hopefully sound great, and works with the digital personal assistant I actually use, Siri. Sorry Alexa, you're fired. Because sound matters

I'm already impressed with the smart speaker category in general. I love having a device that I can use to listen to music (and share that music throughout the house), but that I can also call for help turning on the lights or setting a timer. That's why I bought an Echo Dot and Echo Show, even though I'm fully outfitted as an Apple household. I just wanted a smart speaker. Unfortunately, the Echo line of speakers has only been as good as a small portable Bluetooth speaker. No knock on them! The prices are low, so one shouldn't expect much. I, however, love music. I'm a record collector and a musician. I wouldn't really call myself an audiophile because that sounds so pretentious, but I care about what my music sounds like. I hate tinny, high-end, boxed-in speakers and can tell when a device is trying to fake low-end through EQ adjustments. I have a couple of Core wireless speakers from MassFidelity that have stunning sound quality and really fill a room, but they're not smart. They won't be leaving my house, but I know I'll love them just a little bit less once my HomePod arrives. (Sorry, Core.) Because Siri

The quality of the speaker isn't so much of an issue, though. I can connect my Echo Dot to almost any powerful speaker I want. The real trouble for my household is the lack of Siri support. I'm one of those people that has decked out my entire home with Apple products. We watch TV through Apple TV and I have a subscription to Apple Music. We have multiple Macs, an obscene number of iPhone and iPod touch devices, and an iPad in every room. I'm all-in with the Apple ecosystem. So Alexa on an Echo, or even a Google Home smart speaker, is a compromise in my household. I don't use either company's digital assistants in my daily life, but I didn't have a choice. It's like having a stranger tell you what music to listen to. Sure, you'll get to know each other over time, but its awkward at first and neither of those virtual assistants interact in the ways that I'm used to. Siri's been with me for more than six years. It knows everything about me, including who my significant other is. It knows how I create task lists and when to set a timed reminder or a location reminder based on how I ask. I'm more comfortable with Siri. Because I adopt early and often