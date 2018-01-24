The HomePod has been talked about for more than half a year. Apple mentioned it back in June of 2017 at the Worldwide Developer Conference. Since then, I've been ogling and gogling pictures of it in anticipation of its release. I've known since it was first unveiled that it would someday grace my living room. It looks good, will hopefully sound great, and works with the digital personal assistant I actually use, Siri. Sorry Alexa, you're fired.
Because sound matters
I'm already impressed with the smart speaker category in general. I love having a device that I can use to listen to music (and share that music throughout the house), but that I can also call for help turning on the lights or setting a timer. That's why I bought an Echo Dot and Echo Show, even though I'm fully outfitted as an Apple household. I just wanted a smart speaker. Unfortunately, the Echo line of speakers has only been as good as a small portable Bluetooth speaker. No knock on them! The prices are low, so one shouldn't expect much.
I, however, love music. I'm a record collector and a musician. I wouldn't really call myself an audiophile because that sounds so pretentious, but I care about what my music sounds like. I hate tinny, high-end, boxed-in speakers and can tell when a device is trying to fake low-end through EQ adjustments.
I have a couple of Core wireless speakers from MassFidelity that have stunning sound quality and really fill a room, but they're not smart. They won't be leaving my house, but I know I'll love them just a little bit less once my HomePod arrives. (Sorry, Core.)
Because Siri
The quality of the speaker isn't so much of an issue, though. I can connect my Echo Dot to almost any powerful speaker I want. The real trouble for my household is the lack of Siri support.
I'm one of those people that has decked out my entire home with Apple products. We watch TV through Apple TV and I have a subscription to Apple Music. We have multiple Macs, an obscene number of iPhone and iPod touch devices, and an iPad in every room. I'm all-in with the Apple ecosystem.
So Alexa on an Echo, or even a Google Home smart speaker, is a compromise in my household. I don't use either company's digital assistants in my daily life, but I didn't have a choice. It's like having a stranger tell you what music to listen to. Sure, you'll get to know each other over time, but its awkward at first and neither of those virtual assistants interact in the ways that I'm used to.
Siri's been with me for more than six years. It knows everything about me, including who my significant other is. It knows how I create task lists and when to set a timed reminder or a location reminder based on how I ask. I'm more comfortable with Siri.
Because I adopt early and often
Yeah. I'm one of those types. I got the iPad when it first launched because it was a brand new product in Apple's line. I did the same thing with the Apple Watch. I wanted an iPhone 7 Plus because it was the first iPhone to offer Portrait mode. Just a year later, I hold an iPhone X in my hands because it's the first to use Face ID technology.
The HomePod is the first new category of product for Apple in a few years and I'm totally on board. I don't care that I'm a Guinea Pig in Apple's experiment of testing smart speakers. I won't care if they eventually scrap the entire product (which I doubt they'll do). I love trying out new tech gadgets, even when I have to defend my decision to my friends that all question why I would want such a thing (they always eat their words in the end when they buy those same products a year or two later).
Some people prefer to wait until a new product has been perfected before investing. I like to take the journey from the start so I'm more appreciative of the changes that get made along the way.
I didn't even have to think about it
Even though the HomePod is significantly more expensive than any of the Echo smart speakers, including the most expensive of the models, the $230 Echo Show, HomePod makes the most sense in my house because Siri and Apple Music fit my lifestyle the best.
For me, the decision is a no-brainer. I'm already a fan of smart speakers and now that I can use one with Siri and Apple Music, there's no turning back.
What about you? Did you know at first sight that you would get a HomePod? Are you still on the fence? Tell me why you've made your decision in the comments.