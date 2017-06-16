Why doesn't Apple give iPad Pro the same pressure-sensitive technology as iPhone? Well, it's complicated… The new iPad Pro comes with a new 10.5-inch display size, a new 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, better cameras, and a more powerful processor. About the only thing it doesn't come with is 3D Touch, Apple's pressure-sensitive technology for iPhone. On the iPhone, pressing firmly lets you peak and pop through the interface and press your way to shortcuts in an increasing number of places. On iPad, unless you have an Apple Pencil, all pressing firmly gets you is a sore finger. Why is that? On iPad, why can't you have your Apple Pencil and 3D Touch too? Technical Truths

Apple calls most of the company's pressure-sensitive input technologies "Force Touch", though on the iPhone it's called 3D Touch. Even though the names are similar or the same, the actual implementations are significantly different. With 3D Touch on the iPhone, an array of capacitive sensors integrated into the LED backlight system measure microscopic changes in the distance between the array and the cover glass—the kind of changes created by pressure from your finger. That's combined with data from the accelerometer, which knows how your iPhone is moving through space, and with data from the capacitive multitouch sensor, which knows where your finger is on the horizontal and vertical planes. That way, Apple's algorithm can provide for the precise, linear, and continuous tracking of pressure events. The result is the X- and Y-axis of traditional capacitive sensors now adds an Z axis as well. The effect really is multitouch made multi-dimension. That's a different implementation from Apple Watch, which uses a series of electrodes lining the curvature of the screen to detect press events and determine the force, then combine it with multitouch data to determine the location. It's also different from the Force Touch Trackpad, which uses sensors placed in each of the four corners to measure pressure, matched to location by the multitouch sensor. The reason why these implementations are all different is because the devices they're part of are all different. The Apple Watch version wouldn't work on a screen the size of an iPhone because the electrodes along the sides don't have the reach needed to cover the bigger glass. Likewise, the iPhone version wouldn't work on a screen the size of iPad because the LED backlight system wouldn't measure the deformation of glass as reliably at that scale. Apple would need to come up with yet another implementation of "Force Touch" technology to get it working on iPad — and they've kind of already done that with Apple Pencil (see below). Of course, Apple is also rumored to be switching to OLED display technology for iPhone 8. One of OLED's advantages is that it doesn't require a blacklight. And that means Apple would already have to come up with yet another implementation of "Force Touch" technology for iPhone 8. Rumor has it Apple will use a film sensor instead. It's reportedly more expensive but takes up less space, is even more precise, and could theoretically allow for multiple simultaneous points of pressure detection. Whether or not that technology could effectively and economically scale to iPad size, we'll have to way and see. Navigation needs