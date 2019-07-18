When shopping at virtually any store on earth, you've probably been offered a store-branded credit card at checkout. While you've originally planned to pay for the purchase with your debit or regular credit card, the merchant talks to you about how using their credit card is better. You can earn more rewards than your regular card, get extra perks with that brand, and to top it all off, you'll get 10% off today's purchase when you get approved for and use their card. Many brands, like Kohls and Gap, will sometimes bump that savings upwards of 35% off your first purchase with the card. It sounds like a no brainer, right?

The downsides

Well, almost all of the time the store-branded credit card turns out to be much less advantageous than your regular credit card, for a few key reasons. The first is kind of obvious, that is that a store-branded credit card can only be used at the store it is for. No matter what rewards or benefits the card brings, you are completely limited to enjoying either of those things at one store. If you stop shopping at that store or need something that brand is out of stock on or does not offer, you miss out on using any of the rewards or benefits of that card.

The second is more about practicality, and that has to do with credit card volume. If you want to enjoy the most rewards and benefits at every brand you shop with, you're going to end up with a pile of credit cards. Not only does this make your finances infinitely more complicated, but a potential nightmare to keep organized. Say you end up with 10 store credit cards: that's 10 different sets of rewards, benefits, accounts, monthly payments, and wallet space to keep track of.

The positives of earning a little bit more and enjoying a little bit more benefit can very quickly diminish when you actually have to take care of all of it. Don't waste a hard inquiry on your credit for a low performing and limited card with no signup bonus when there are much better alternatives out there waiting.

A better way

The better option, for most people, is to find one or two general credit cards that are accepted everywhere and the rewards and benefits match up with how you spend your money. Here are a couple of our favorites:

