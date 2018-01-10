Whenever I visit my dad's home for an extended period of time, I often drop my iPhone 7 Plus on his kitchen counter and plug it into his charger, which he leaves plugged in. After following this routine on a few separate occasions, I noticed that my Touch ID frequently wouldn't unlock the device while it was connected to his charger. At first, I thought it was just some goofy glitch, and I simply tapped in my password instead of using Touch ID. That worked. No biggie.

Over time it occurred to me that if I unplugged my iPhone from the charger before trying to use Touch ID to unlock it, I never experienced the problem. However, if I left it plugged in and tried to use the fingerprint sensor, nothing happened. No Touch ID error, nothing. The sensor just froze up and didn't work.

I like to think I'm pretty smart (or as some of us Bostonians say, smaahht). So I put two and two together to come up with four: The problem had to do with my dad's charger. It clearly was not an official Apple charger, and it wasn't in great condition. When I asked where he got it, I received some noncommittal response like, "I don't know ... the airport?" And I never had, or have since, experienced the problem with my other charging cables.

After doing some digging on the good ol' Googles, I learned that my issue is by no means an isolated incident. Cheap third-party chargers like my dad's often result in quite a few different issues, including Touch ID errors or malfunctions. Here's a quick possible explanation of the issue.

Why your crappy iPhone charger borks Touch ID

From a Wired article on how Touch ID works: