W-Fi is a crucial part of what allows our digital world to keep spinning, and today, the Wi-Fi Alliance announced a brand-new standard to ensure it's as easy-to-use as can be — EasyMesh.

Mesh Wi-Fi systems like eero are becoming increasingly more popular, and with EasyMesh, hardware from different brands will be able to work with one another.

Let's say you've currently got Eero but want to give Google Wifi a shot. With EasyMesh, you could buy one Google Wifi router and connect it with your existing Eero ones — allowing you to mix and match systems to your heart's content.

EasyMesh is a great idea, but there's no guarantee it'll see wide adoption. Companies aren't required to add EasyMesh to their routers, and as The Verge points out, businesses love keeping consumers in their own ecosystems. Even so, the Wi-Fi Alliance remains optimistic that EasyMesh will catch on. As noted by Kevin Robinson, the Vice President of the Alliance —