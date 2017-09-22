You see Wicked Audio headphones everywhere you go. Are they any good?

Wicked Audio headphones seem to be everywhere — Best Buy, HMV (R.I.P), Walmart — you name the place, and you've probably seen one type of Wicked Audio headphones or another. I've long been curious about the quality of these cans, but was a little gun-shy about grabbing a pair.

Wicked Audio sent me the Endo on-ear Bluetooth headphones to try out. Here's how they shape up.

The sound

Let's get (arguably) the most important part out of the way — these things sound pretty good. I don't consider myself an extreme audiophile (I do look at speaker sensitivity and that sort of thing, but I'm not a snob about it), but I do like my headphones to sound great, and these aren't quite there.

That being said, they're by no means terrible. The bass is present and rather warm, but the rest of the mix just has a sort of hollowness to it. It's likely not noticeable to most, and if you're coming from a cheap pair of $12 earbuds, you'll be floored.

If I had to give these a score on sound out of 10, I'd go with a 7, especially taking the $45 price tag into consideration. I regularly use Audio-Technica ATH-M50x cans, which are wired and studio-quality, and the Endo headphones actually hold up pretty well. They're not amazing, but they're definitely better than many headphones I've tried over the years, Bluetooth or otherwise.

The ear cups aren't much for keeping outside sound out, but on-ear headphones rarely provide total audio isolation anyway. Plus, some folks like being able to hear the world around them while listening to tunes. I was able to hear my dog and cat squabbling, despite having them at mid-level volume.

The design