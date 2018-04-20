This is the third pair of headphones I've received from Wicked Audio for review, and while the Shred 2 earbuds were an improvement over the Endo on-ear headphones in terms of audio quality and fit, I was hoping that the newer Enix over-ear cans would really blow them both out of the water. Turns out that for $60 you can't hope for much, and that makes me a sad panda. Without further ado, let's pull off the bandaid and check out the Wicked Audio Enix over-ear Bluetooth headphones. Great-looking, and then you pick them up

When I first opened the box and pulled out the plastic mode that held the Enix 'phones, I thought that they looked rather appealing. Lovely, all-black design, what looked like cushy ear cups (and they are), the Wicked Audio logo very subtly painted on each can, and padding on the headband. Then I pulled them out of the plastic. To put it bluntly, these headphones feel cheap. They're lightweight, but not in the good way. They feel flimsy, the plastic feels brittle, and the ear cup padding, when you put them over your ears, squeaks unmercifully like a cheap mattress. While the ear cups swivel and fold in, you're almost fearful to try them out for fear of them snapping off. When you do fold them in and take a look at the hinge that's holding them, you can't help but think "yup, I'm gonna break these at some point." It feels more like Betty White is holding your ears instead of The Rock. And the fit. Ugh, the fit. Just like with the Endo headphones, the Enixes just don't feel nice. They don't lovingly squeeze your head like a good pair of headphones should. They certainly fit better than the Endos, but it still feels more like Betty White is holding your ears rather than Dwayne Johnson, y'know? They just don't feel substantial in any way. Sounds like disappointment

Is this the state of headphones today? $60 gets you a listening experience akin to putting a cup to a door and pressing your ear to it? I don't know whether to blame Wicked Audio or the speaker industry as a whole. I understand you pay for what you get, but if I'm spending $60 of my hard-earned dollars, I expect audio a little better than 240p. The Enix headphones have very present bass, and it's actually quite warm and lovely. But that's it. These might have the dullest high end I've ever heard on headphones. Usually, it seems to me that a company focuses on the bass, cranks the high end, so you lose all the mids and get something really tinny sounding. These just sound flat, almost like you took a pair of good headphones and put paper between the ear cups and your ears. Sounds like there's paper between your ears and the ear cups. I really tried to like these, because that low end is really nice. I switched from Spotify to music I physically have on my phone. It's all the same, and it's all disappointing. I have a $300 pair of Bluetooth headphones sitting on my desk, which I do use as an earmark, though within reason. These really do sound like 20% of the quality for 20% the price. So I'm not disappointed in you, Wicked Audio. I'm disappointed that the headphone and speaker industry has come to a point where you have to pay an arm and a leg for something that costs and eyelash to make. But isn't that just the way of the world. Bluetooth connectivity is top-notch The saving grace of the Enix headphones is how well the Bluetooth works, which should be expected of any decent pair of Bluetooth headphones nowadays, but these get it even more right than others. In fact, these connect just as quickly as the aforementioned $300 pair I have. Flick the switch, hear the searching blip, "connected". It's that fast. HOLD. THE. PHONE. (YES PUN INTENDED)