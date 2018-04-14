I've reviewed Wicked Audio headphones before, and while I wasn't blown away, they were certainly adequate. I'm quite happy to say that the Shred 2 sport earbuds from Wicked are more than adequate (thanks in a HUGE way to the Neck Lock feature). I've been used the Shred 2s for just over a week, in and out of the gym, so without further ado, let's get to the review (ALL THE RHYMES). Wrap your arms around my neck and don't let go I want to get straight to the Neck Lock feature of these earbuds, because I think it's what truly makes them shine. All Neck Lock is is an added bit of cable that connects the battery to the earbuds via a magnetic clip. The clip secure behind your neck and accepts all the weight of the battery, so the earbuds feel wonderfully unfettered in your ears — I'm talking zero tension.

With many Bluetooth earbuds I've tried, they've either been too heavy in the ears, flopping around while I run, or the playback controls have been awkward and cumbersome. The Shred 2s eliminate that nonsense, stashing the battery in the Neck Lock clip, leaving a lightweight playback control module that hangs down like a necklace. It has just three buttons: power/play/answer calls, volume up, and volume down (the volume buttons are also how you change tracks and whatnot). It's simple, easy to navigate without looking, and above all, light. That's imperative in a pair of workout headphones, and these nail it. The Neck Lock clasp is magnetic, and while it's strong enough to hold while you work out, it comes apart easily if you just pull the headphones off you. It also snaps easily, so you're not fiddling when you put it on. This feature makes these headphones. A fit for every ear