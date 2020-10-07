What you need to know
- Plenty of apps offer widgets with iOS 14 but not how they appear.
- Widget Center gives you complete control over your custom widgets.
- You can put live data over your favorite photo, create a collage of images, and more.
We've been covering new iOS 14 widgets for a couple of weeks now but Widget Center is the one that offers the most flexibility for people who want as much control over their Home screen as possible. Using text, images, and colors you can make the exact widget you need to make your Home screen aesthetic AF.
And it's free.
With Widget Center you can create completely unique widgets, combining different elements: images, time & date, custom text and a variety of symbols.
Choose the perfect combinations of colors, sizes and font to produce always original designs.
Build your widgets from scratch or choose from a selection of templates to help you get started.
If you've ever wanted to have the date on-screen at all time but with your kids as the background, this is the app for you. Or maybe the time floating above the ocean from your favorite holiday snap? Or just a collage showing all your kids in one place every time you unlock your iPhone. Whatever you want, there's a good chance this app lets you make it. And you have complete control over the placement of text, not to mention size, color, and more.
The icing on the cake is, of course, price. You can't really argue with free, but I'd suggest picking up the $1.99 in-app purchase to unlock an unlimited number of widgets. Even if you don't need them – work deserves to be paid for!
You can download Widget Center from the App Store right now.
