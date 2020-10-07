We've been covering new iOS 14 widgets for a couple of weeks now but Widget Center is the one that offers the most flexibility for people who want as much control over their Home screen as possible. Using text, images, and colors you can make the exact widget you need to make your Home screen aesthetic AF.

And it's free.

Combining images, text, symbols, time and date you can create unique layouts for your widgets.https://t.co/jaHDXN6BvV#ios14homescreen pic.twitter.com/gTEU0M9ntc — Matteo Villa (@mttvll) October 6, 2020

With Widget Center you can create completely unique widgets, combining different elements: images, time & date, custom text and a variety of symbols. Choose the perfect combinations of colors, sizes and font to produce always original designs. Build your widgets from scratch or choose from a selection of templates to help you get started.

If you've ever wanted to have the date on-screen at all time but with your kids as the background, this is the app for you. Or maybe the time floating above the ocean from your favorite holiday snap? Or just a collage showing all your kids in one place every time you unlock your iPhone. Whatever you want, there's a good chance this app lets you make it. And you have complete control over the placement of text, not to mention size, color, and more.

The icing on the cake is, of course, price. You can't really argue with free, but I'd suggest picking up the $1.99 in-app purchase to unlock an unlimited number of widgets. Even if you don't need them – work deserves to be paid for!

You can download Widget Center from the App Store right now.