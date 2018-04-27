Bayonetta 2. Super Smash Bros. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. Mario Kart 8. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker. Since the Nintendo Switch launch last year, Nintendo has steadily been adding loved members of the Wii U library to the console. With so few Wii Us sold and so many Switches, many Wii U games are seeing new life on Nintendo's portable console.
But I hope Nintendo isn't done yet because there are still a handful of superb Wii U games that need the same second chance. Here are some Wii U titles that we need to see on the Nintendo Switch ASAP.
The Wonderful 101
The Wonderful 101 from Platinum Games puts the player in control of a mob of superheroes roaming through a town, saving citizens, and recruiting them to their hero horde. Together, the gaggle solves puzzles, defeats enemies, and protects five Super Reactors across the planet Earth.
Wonderful 101 made use of the Wii U's touchpad by asking the player to draw certain symbols to execute powerful transformations and attacks. This Okami-esque feature and the unique spin on a superhero game made Wonderful 101 a beloved adventure that was unfortunately shortchanged by being a Wii U exclusive. We haven't heard much about Platinum's doings beyond Bayonetta for months, so our hopes are high for one of the best Wii U games to make its way to Switch soon, either as a port or with a sequel. Wonderful 102, anyone?
Super Mario Maker
Super Mario Maker didn't get the time and attention it deserved. This incredible Mario builder let players on the Wii U create their own Mario levels, share them with friends or the public, and challenge themselves with some of the most difficult Mario levels ever created. With the death of the Wii U, the public sharing servers for Mario Maker have quieted. The Nintendo 3DS's limited sharing doesn't cut it.
I don't want to dust off my Wii U every time I want to futz around with pipes and Koopas. The portable Nintendo Switch with its touch screen would make a perfect playground for Mario making and sharing. And with the Joy-Con controllers, a definitive edition could even bring fun features like co-op and rumble. On the Switch, such a creative, community-driven game could and should live for years to come.
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE
Even more so than Mario Maker, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE didn't get nearly the time it deserved on the Wii U. It was released in June of 2016 as one of the very last exclusive titles on the console before it was replaced. And it's a shame, because Tokyo Mirage Sessions is an incredible RPG. It's a cross-over of Fire Emblem and Shin Megami Tensei taking place in modern day Tokyo, where members of a talent agency encounter deadly Mirages that they must stop using the magical powers beings from another world...aka, the Fire Emblem cast.
Hours of gameplay, beautiful and catchy music, and cameos from characters in two incredible franchises came together for a surprisingly deep and fun RPG that hardly anyone got a chance to play. I'm not asking for much, just a port sometime before the Switch gets so old we're already ignoring it for the next console.
Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
The Nintendo Switch already has a great Kirby game in Kirby Star Allies, but I keep thinking about how much fun Kirby and the Rainbow Curse was with its touch screen capabilities. Kirby rolled along through claymation levels, propelled by paths drawn onto the screen by the player. Despite the game's brevity and almost wordless story, Rainbow Curse's plot was surprisingly deep. Also, it was dang cute.
Other games, such as Severed, have been handheld mode-only on the Switch so far. Kirby and the Rainbow Curse could keep the touchscreen powers alive by migrating to the Switch and enticing a new audience. And it should, because everyone deserves to enjoy as much Kirby cuteness as possible.
Yoshi's Woolly World
Like Kirby, Yoshi already has a game on the Nintendo Switch, though his isn't out yet. The upcoming Yoshi game is developed by the same folks who made Yoshi's Woolly World, and its aesthetic may be reminiscent of the Wii U game. It's all arts and crafts! But I can't help but look at the cardboard cut-out art of the new Yoshi and miss the adorable, beady eyes and soft, plush floors of Woolly World.
Woolly World's 3DS release lost something in the port, as the detailed, plush visuals had to be toned down for the smaller system. I know it's been done on two systems now, but Yoshi's Woolly World's soft stylings would make a perfect show on the Nintendo Switch. It would also give us all a reason to bust out our Poochy amiibo again.
Wii Fit U
Okay, sure, they'd have to call it "Switch Fit" or something, but the Wii Fit games are too genius to abandon on the Wii and Wii U. Wii Fit U, as with most Wii U games, didn't get the glory it deserved due to being on a system that didn't sell. Its catalog of exercises and games featuring the GamePad and Balance Board were perfect for people of all ages and body types to get easy, gentle exercise and balance practice in their own homes and track their progress. Wii Fit U was encouraging and flexible. It even came with a cool step counter that let you track your progress relative to real life walking trails!
With lightweight Joy-Cons (instead of heavier Wiimotes) and a smaller, easier-to-hold-while-vigorously-exercising Switch, Wii Fit U seems like a natural thing to release on the Switch. Also, need I say it again? Portability, people. We could exercise at home, in the park, or anywhere with the Switch.
What Wii U games do you want to see on the Nintendo Switch?
Let me know in the comments what Wii U games I missed!