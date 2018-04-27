Bayonetta 2. Super Smash Bros. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. Mario Kart 8. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker. Since the Nintendo Switch launch last year, Nintendo has steadily been adding loved members of the Wii U library to the console. With so few Wii Us sold and so many Switches, many Wii U games are seeing new life on Nintendo's portable console.

But I hope Nintendo isn't done yet because there are still a handful of superb Wii U games that need the same second chance. Here are some Wii U titles that we need to see on the Nintendo Switch ASAP.