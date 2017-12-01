Yesterday, Reddit user Steve Sheridan posted a thread to /r/apple stating that he emailed Craig Federighi, Apple's Vice President of Software Engineering, regarding Apple's future plans for Face ID on the iPhone X. In the email, Sheridan praised Face ID's strengths, saying that he recently purchased the X and that he finds the controversial feature to be "very fast and accurate." He then, however, went on to inquire whether or not multi-user authentication is in Face ID's future, as he and his wife prefer to share access to one another's mobile devices.

Federighi's response was essentially a "not right now, but maybe eventually," pointing out that even Touch ID wasn't meant for more than one person to use: