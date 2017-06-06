Apple has updated the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but does that mean you're going to need to buy Smart accessories?

While we know that the 9.7-inch iPad Pro has been phased out by Apple and replaced with the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is still sticking around with some upgraded hardware.

Apple was quick to announce at the WWDC keynote that consumers would be able to pick up a Smart Cover and Smart Keyboard for its new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, but where does that leave the 12.9-inch iPad Pro? If you're looking to upgrade your first generation 12.9 Pad Pro to the newer generation, will you need to buy your Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard again?

It's the same old Smart Cover and Smart Keyboard

Good news! If you already have a Smart Keyboard or Smart Cover for your first-generation 12.9-iPad Pro, they will work seamlessly with the new generation. In fact, since the physical size of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is unchanged, nothing has changed on either the Smart Keyboard or Smart Cover, and you can order them right now!

Apple Smart Keyboard

If you plan on doing any extensive writing on your iPad Pro, the Apple Smart Keyboard is the most versatile option: It folds up into a neat package and protects your iPad's screen when not in use, but unfolds into a full soft keyboard package when you need it.

Smart Cover

The Smart Cover protects your iPad's screen when you're not using it and acts as a foldable kickstand when you are. It's available in both white and charcoal gray colors, and you can buy it right now!

