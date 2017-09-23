Apple's newest Mac operating system is available September 25. Find out if your Mac is compatible.

Apple is giving its Mac operating system another boost this year. It may not be as major as last year's, but there are still a few features you don't want to go without. macOS High Sierra is compatible with every Mac that is also compatible with Sierra. So, if you're running Sierra right now. You're good to go!

Will macOS High Sierra work on my Mac?

The following devices support macOS High Sierra:

iMac (Late 2009 and newer)

MacBook Air (2010 and newer)

MacBook (Late 2009 and newer)

Mac mini (2010 and newer)

MacBook Pro (2010 and newer)

Mac Pro (2010 and newer)

Will there be macOS High Sierra features that won't work on my older, but still compatible, Mac?

If your Mac was built prior to 2012, you won't be able to take advantage of the Metal Graphics framework and many of the Continuity features, but the rest of macOS High Sierra should be just fine.

When can I get it?

The macOS High Sierra public release is available September 25.