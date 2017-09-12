Good news! The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are nearly identical to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in size. Your case will fit!

Critics love to say that Apple isn't innovating just because it uses the same design one year after another. I say Apple finally found the perfect form, so why should it change anything. Plus, it's always an added bonus when your favorite case fits the newest model, so you don't have to burn even more holes in your pocket.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are nearly identical to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus respectively. The bigger battery has made the new models slightly heavier, but the size is less than a millimeter larger in height, weight, and thickness.

iPhone 7: 138.3 mm X 67.1 mm X 7.1 mm and weighs 138 grams

iPhone 8: 138.4 mm X 67.3 mm X 7.3 mm and weighs 148 grams

iPhone 7 Plus: 158.2 mm X 77.9 mm X 7.3 mm and weighs 188 grams

iPhone 8 Plus: 158.4 mm X 78.1 mm X 7.5 mm and weighs 202 grams

As you can see, the specs aren't identical, but they're pretty darn close. The camera size and position are the same from last year's model to this years, too. So you don't have to worry about cutout issues.

The iPhone X is a different story. We're talking about a completely different size, camera position, bezels, and more. So, there's now current iPhone case that will work with the iPhone X. Luckily, case makers are right on top of that! We'll have a list of the best cases for iPhone X so far coming soon!