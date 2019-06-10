At the WWDC 2019 keynote, Apple announced iOS 13 with a whole slate of brand new features, including the much-anticipated Dark Mode, and more. It's one of the biggest releases of iOS yet, and the iPad even got it's own separate version of iOS that is appropriately dubbed iPadOS.

The separation of iOS and iPadOS is huge, but not surprising, considering all that the iPad can do that the iPhone and iPod touch cannot due to smaller screen sizes.

Still, if you're curious about whether or not your iPhone or iPad can run iOS 13, here's the lowdown for you.

For iOS 13, which is now just iPhone and iPod touch only, you will need one of the following devices: