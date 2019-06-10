At the WWDC 2019 keynote, Apple announced iOS 13 with a whole slate of brand new features, including the much-anticipated Dark Mode, and more. It's one of the biggest releases of iOS yet, and the iPad even got it's own separate version of iOS that is appropriately dubbed iPadOS.
The separation of iOS and iPadOS is huge, but not surprising, considering all that the iPad can do that the iPhone and iPod touch cannot due to smaller screen sizes.
Still, if you're curious about whether or not your iPhone or iPad can run iOS 13, here's the lowdown for you.
For iOS 13, which is now just iPhone and iPod touch only, you will need one of the following devices:
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone SE
- iPod Touch (7th Generation)
If you do not have one of the devices listed above, then you won't be able to install iOS 13 on it when it is available. You'll need to upgrade to a more current device that has the power to run iOS 13.
With iPadOS, you're getting improved multiple window Slide Over views, multiple app windows in a single space, a new home screen, new gestures for text editing and accessing the keyboard, custom fonts, more physical keyboard shortcuts, and a whole lot more. If you want to dive into the full list of big iPadOS features, check out our primer.
As far as devices are concerned, you need one of the following to install iPadOS:
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro
- 11-inch iPad Pro
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air 2
If you do not have an iPad model from the list above, then you aren't able to install iPadOS, unfortunately.
The developer betas for iOS 13 and iPadOS are available now, and public betas are coming in July. The final non-beta release for everyone will be coming later in the fall.