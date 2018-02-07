Nintendo Switch Online is Nintendo's upcoming subscription-based service that offers four major features that non-subscribers won't have access to. Depending on what you do with your Switch, it's either going to be the best $20 per year you'll spend or not worth a dime.

Do you play multiplayer online games?

Probably the most important feature of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service is online access. Right now, you're able to take advantage of this feature for free to play against other people around the globe in games like Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2. However, once Nintendo Switch Online officially launches, you won't be able to play games online without a subscription.

So if you're a multiplayer online gamer, the answer is clear. You'll want to put your money where your mouth is if you want to stay on top of the global leaderboards.

Do you play games that allow you to chat with others?

If you subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online, you'll get complete access to the companion app, also called Nintendo Switch Online. Currently, Splatoon 2 is the only game supported in the app, but it's designed to be a special app dedicated to helping you connect with other players so you can schedule game sessions, get exclusive gear, and chat in real-time while you play.

Of course, if you already use a different chat service like Discord, the reasons for using the Nintendo Switch Online app are fewer.

That said, if you're using a chat service to play games with friends, you're probably playing online, which means you do want to subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online.

Do you like classic Nintendo games?

Another major feature of Nintendo Switch online is access to Nintendo's classic games selection. There isn't a whole lot of information about what the Classic Game Selection entails, but we know that subscribers will be able to download and play classic titles like Super Mario Bros. 3, Balloon Fight, and more. Originally, Nintendo described this feature as being able to download and play a different game every month. We still don't know the details, but $20 per year (or about $1.67 per month) for access to a bunch of classic Nintendo titles sounds like a pretty good deal.

To clarify, if you cancel your Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you won't get to keep the games. They're tied to your active subscription.

If you are excited about being able to play classic Nintendo games that will probably be exclusive to subscribers, then you're going to want to join Nintendo Switch Online.

Do you sometimes buy games just because they're on sale?

Right now in the Nintendo Switch eShop, there's a section dedicated to games on sale. It's updated regularly (about once per week) with new games, some of which have deep discounts of 50, 60, even 75% off. There isn't any specific information that says this section will eventually be exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, but the way Nintendo words it, it probably will be.

I've gotten some great games at a really low price ($10 games as low as $2.50) by checking the Games on Sale section. Nintendo doesn't only offer second or third-tier titles, either. Doom was recently on sale for 30% off, for example.

If you're a fan of sales and like buying games just because they're on sale, a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online will pay for itself over the year.

Is it worth it?

Of course, everyone has different financial situations and gaming needs, so I can't make a blanket recommendation across the board.

I can, however, say that $20 per year is a very small price to pay for unlimited online gaming, access to classic Nintendo titles at no extra cost, and deeply discounted games that change almost weekly.

If you have an extra $20 (or can save up that much by September), please think about subscribing. I personally think it's totally worth it.

If you're not sure you want to invest in an entire year's subscription, you can always subscribe for one month for $3.99 or three months for $7.99. As you can tell, though. The $20 12-month subscription is the best deal.