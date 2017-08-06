Are you a photographer who has been dying to get your hands on a good drone to use for stunning aerial photography? Are you a drone enthusiast who's ready to stop playing with micro drones and ready to test your skills with something bigger? iMore Digital Offers has the perfect giveaway for you!
Enter for your chance to win a free aerial photography bundle! Learn more
Not only are drones typically expensive, but you usually have to buy a good camera if you want to use them for photography, but right now, iMore Digital Offers is giving away an aerial photography bundle and you can win!
The Adventure Photography Giveaway comes with not only a great drone from Karma, but also a GoPro Hero 5 action camera, so you can take stunning photos and video.
Entering the contest is easy! As long as you are older than 18 and live in the U.S. you can enter this contest for free!
Absolutely no hidden fees, charges, or expenses, just head to iMore Digtal Offers and enter the contest!
Enter for your chance to win a free aerial photography bundle! Learn more