The iPad Pro is the best tablet you can buy in 2017. With its stunning display and gorgeous design, it's a marvel to behold — and it can be yours thanks to iMore Digital Offers!

Right now we're giving a way a iPad Pro to a lucky reader — and it could be you! It's free to enter, so don't delay! Valued at $649, this is quite the giveaway.

This contest is open to all legal residents of the United States who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the date of entry.