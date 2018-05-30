We took a look at RhinoShield's new cases and love them, and now we're teaming up with Rhinoshield to give one lucky winner an iPhone X and RhinoShield protection set, and 10 additional winners free cases! Keep reading for more info about the cases, a special discount, and to get entered into the giveaway!

The RhinoShield SolidSuit is a stellar case for your iPhone X. It's a slim protective case that gives you maximum protection as well as a touch of class with a premium finish. It comes in 10 different types of finishes / colors and each finish is chosen carefully for the highest quality. 8 out of the 10 finishes / colors have been listed on the website (Classic Black / White / Gray, Carbon Fiber, Leather, Black Oak, Dark Walnut, Light Walnut) and there will be at least 2 more coming up - Microfiber and Brushed Steel.

Unlike the first version, RhinoShield has added a bit of modularity to the reinvented SolidSuit Case — it's now compatible with their add-on lenses and the buttons are removable, giving you the choice to swap button colors for a personalized look. And it's made of their latest ShockSpread™ material which provides over 11 feet of impact protection while being thin and lightweight. Pretty cool! And for a limited time, iMore readers can use the code iMore to save 20% on RhinoShield cases!

Enter to win an iPhone X!

THE PRIZE: One iMore reader will receive an iPhone X with full RhinoShield protection set (3 x RhinoShield SolidSuit Cases of your choice + Impact Protection Screen Protector) and 10 runners up will receive a RhinoShield case of their choice (or $30 gift card if case is not available for the winner's phone).

THE GIVEAWAY: Use the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. Phone service is not included with the prize and we make no guarantees that the phone will work with your service provider, so be sure to check that before you enter. International winners will be responsible for any customs fees incurred during shipping.

The giveaway is open through June 12, 2018, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

Win an iPhone X with full RhinoShield protection set from iMore!

By entering you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.