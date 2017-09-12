Apple is holding its annual fall event on September 12, 2017 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino California. We're expecting to see a plethora of cool announcements, and one of those is sure to be at least one new iPhone! So we're teaming up with Zizo Wireless to give one of our readers an amazing bundle that includes the new phone and eight Zizo cases to go with it. Keep reading for all the details and to get entered!

The Prize: One lucky reader will win the new iPhone and a bundle of cases from Zizo Wireless to keep it safe!

The Rules: There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values, in the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks by clicking each option in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The giveaway is open until September 26th, and the winner will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the close date.

PRO TIP: As you'll notice, you can come back DAILY to earn MORE entries by simply sending out a new tweet. Make sure you tweet daily AND log your entry in the widget to maximize your odds of winning!

Good luck everyone!

Win the new iPhone from iMore and Zizo Wireless!