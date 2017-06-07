There's no shortage of chunky cases out there, and that's great. But when it comes to phones like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, it can be hard to find something that's truly next to naked.
That was before I ran across the Peel case, though. It's less than a half-millimeter thick (0.35mm, to be precise), and it's a ridiculously great option if you want to protect the finish on your iPhone but not feel like you just wrapped your phone in a spacesuit.
And Modern Dad has a few to give away. 14 for iPhone 7 and 16 for iPhone 7 Plus, in a smattering of colors. Hit up the widget below to enter.
Win a Peel phone case from Modern Dad!