Win your choice of iPhone X, Galaxy S9, Pixel 2, or BlackBerry KEY2 and more from Bitmo!

Bitmo is a new way of gifting that keeps your options open. Gift cards are a $160 billion dollar industry and 40% of those gift cards go unredeemed or lost.

We've all been there – you lose a card or you get one to a place you don't want to shop. Bitmo changes all that. This free app lets you spend what you want and swap what you don't. Regift to a friend or exchange any gift card to another retailer instantly and at no cost. You can also redeem right from your phone. No more lost $$$.

So it makes sense that they're letting one winner pick a smartphone of their choice (iPhone X, Galaxy S9, Pixel, or BlackBerry KEY2) with a $75 gift card on the Bitmo app to Amazon. Plus, Bitmo is gifting three runners-up with a $75 gift card to Best Buy, Game Stop, or Amazon on the app.

Bitmo is a fun and easy gifting platform for sending a personalized thank-you gift, birthday present, and more. The gifts never expire plus they're safe and secure in your account just waiting to be instantly redeemed in-store or online.

Gift better. Get more.

Enter To Win

THE PRIZE: One lucky reader will receive a choice of one iPhone X, Galaxy S9, Pixel, or BlackBerry KEY2 and a $75 Amazon gift card on the Bitmo app, and 3 runners up will receive a $75 gift card to Best Buy, Game Stop, or Amazon. All gift cards can be swapped for another retailer on the app for free!

THE GIVEAWAY: Use the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! The email used to enter the competition and email used to download the app must match. Please keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen.

Phone service is not included with the prize and we make no guarantees that the phone will work with your service provider, so be sure to check that before you enter. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, that are at least 13 years old, as of the date of entry. To participate, you must have a valid mobile number (US only) capable of receiving a text message.

The giveaway is open through July 12, 2018, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

Win your choice of iPhone X, Galaxy S9, Pixel 2, or BlackBerry KEY2 and more from Bitmo!

By entering you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.