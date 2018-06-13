Windows 10 has had a dark mode since the Anniversary Update was released in 2016. Apple's macOS is only just adding such a feature, but the company seems to have nailed it on the first go. The first developer preview of macOS Mojave has a dark mode that's super consistent across inbox apps, using the same shade of dark and being applied basically everywhere. It's been two years since Windows 10 got its own dark mode, and things aren't as peachy. (macOS Mojave isn't expected to be widely released until this coming fall.) Windows vs. Mac dark mode

Unlike the new dark mode on macOS, Windows 10's dark mode is inconsistent across all the areas that it is applied. It's also not even fully universal, with a couple of inbox apps not switching to dark mode by default or not supporting it at all. For example, switching to dark mode in the Settings app on Windows 10 will make all the inbox apps switch to it ... except for Edge. Microsoft Edge, for some reason, has its own theming switch that doesn't listen to the system option. And in the current version of Windows 10, dark mode doesn't get applied everywhere. File Explorer is still blindingly white when dark mode is enabled, as are context menus, but only in some areas. Context menus on the taskbar are dark, but context menus on the desktop are light. This issue is being resolved with Redstone 5, coming later this year, but there are other issues with dark mode. The consistency of the shade of dark you use is important. macOS Mojave nails this by using the same shade of darkness across all its inbox apps. It makes for a pleasing user experience more than anything else. But on Windows 10, every inbox app has its own idea of what it thinks dark mode should be. In some apps, it's OLED black. In others, it's a dark gray. Why can't inbox apps share the same shade of dark for a more consistent experience? Why do some apps need to do it differently? Windows 10 light mode is part of the problem