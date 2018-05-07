At Build 2018, Microsoft has today announced that it is bringing support for Windows Timeline to Android and iOS later this year. Edge activities are already logged on Windows 10 PCs from the Edge app on your phone, but coming soon is the ability to see that same timeline directly on your phone for resuming web browsing activities and more.

On iOS, Timeline will be built into the Edge app, and on Android, you'll find it integrated with the Microsoft Launcher. The company says it'll be sharing more on Timeline for iOS and Android in its day two keynote tomorrow at Build, which we'll be watching. Windows Timeline is one of the more useful features to come out of the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, and now that feature should get even more useful with integration with third-party platforms.

From Microsoft: