Split View makes the Mac more productive — I'd love for Apple to make Split View more productive.
I use Split View on macOS all the time, especially on the smaller 12-inch MacBook. It lets you keep two windows visible and active at the same time. It's similar to the iPad feature of the same name but where the iOS version started better and has gotten even better, since its introduction in 2015, the macOS version has languished in feature purgatory. That's something I hope Apple will change in macOS 10.14.
To invoke Split View, you hold down the green button, pick the side you want the first app on, pick the second app from an Exposé-style view of currently active windows, and — boom — you're off and working.
From there you can grab the toolbar and pull an app from left to right or right to left. What you can't do is change either app in the Split View. Ever.
If you have Safari on the left and Notes on the right, for example, you can switch sides for Safari and Notes, but you can't switch Safari for Maps or Notes for Messages. All you can do is destroy the Split View and create another using a different combination of apps. That is, once you reclaim whichever of the apps went full screen instead of returning to its previous state...
Contrast that to Split View on iPad where iOS 11 brought an all-new "dealing" mechanic that lets you pull apps from the Dock, toss them onto either side of the Split View, swap them around, and replace them at will. The new Fast App Switcher on iPad even remembers recent Split View combos and lets you return to them with just a couple swipes and taps.
That works great on multitouch. What I'd love to see on Mac is a mechanic where, if you hold down the green button again, its window shrinks back down to the chooser, and you can pick a different window to take its place in the Split View.
Nailing the interaction would be tricky, and there may well be another, much better way of doing it already in the works. Potentially for years now. I'd just love for it to work.
Split View has become a frequent companion of mine on the MacBook and MacBook Pro. With a few more tweaks, it would not only be more frequent but more constant.
Hopefully, Apple has something in the works for WWDC 2018, and the next generation of macOS, next June.
I've filed this feature request with Apple. It can be found at rdar://34787974.
Reader comments
macOS 10.14 wish-list: Better Split View for Mac
This is a feature that Windows nailed way back when 7 was released. It's pretty near perfect in my opinion and it's a shame it can't be replicated or improved upon by Apple. Of course there are patents and licenses and the like but at least make it functional. I NEVER use the split view feature in El Capitan because it's too cumbersome. I use it in Windows all the time because of the ease of use. It just feels natural at this point.
window snapping and Split View are two different things. Split View gets rid of the menu bar and other things (it's like going in Full Screen mode, but only taking up half the screen. Windows 7 didn't do that, it just snapped. That being said, I prefer snapping. Both BetterSnapTool and BetterTouchTool allowed this on Mac for years. But snapping and Split View are not technically the same.
I prefer using BetterSnapTool.
check Spectacle. I really like how i can use keyboard shortcuts to move windows around. huge time saver and great for working without multiple monitors.
https://www.spectacleapp.com/
I used to use split view, but found that it was limited and pretty annoying to use. I now mostly use "Magnet" which is basically the snapping view of Windows but with more snapping and resizing options.
I've always used Cinch to achieve a similar effect (although more mouse than keyboard based) i can't get my head round split view it seems cumbersome in comparison never seems to do what i was hoping it was going to
I'd love to see Split View support more than two windows for those of us who don't use notebooks and their tiny screens. I could easily get three windows across my display. Four if they reformat to an iPhone-like layout.
I see a lot of people citing Windows 7's Snap feature, but that, and the corresponding one used on the Windows 10 desktop is a sad shadow of what was possible in Windows 8. I'd love that kind of free-form liberty on my Mac. I have a huge screen. Why should I have to be limited to what a MacBook Air can do? ;)
Some good thoughts Rene. I like your constructive approach to issues with Apple products.
Splitview, 3D Touch, Handoff, Siri etc, are all advanced features of IOS and/or OS X that I often use on first release and then slowly forget that they even exist. They never really become core parts of my workflows. I suspect I am not alone in this. I do use splitview infrequently, however I unintentionally invoke it more frequently when swiping through photos. I wonder whether I may be better just disabling it.
It would be interesting if iMore ran a survey for each operating system to evaluate how much such advanced features are used.
Apple need to add new features to each os version to encourage upgrades etc. but it may be that many of the features may only serve to clutter and confuse the normal user's experience.
Sent from the iMore App
Dead on article Rene, split view is relatively sloppy... OSX has just gotten sloppier over the last year or two... I use my Mac for email, surfing, making and receiving phone call and syncing calendar, notes, to do's etc, and almost all of those features need large stability improvements... While I LOVE answering my phone on my Mac, it only works half of the time... You start to depend on a feature only to have it irritate you that it only works part of the time... "It just works" is not accurate anymore... Maybe they could consider "Apple, we're adding some new half baked features this year..."
Sent from the iMore App