CD Projekt Red has released a new update for the Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, allowing players to take their PC saves on the go with cross-save support. Currently, cross-save support is not available for the other console versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

This update also added several bug fixes, alongside new graphical options for the game on Nintendo Switch, so while you'll likely be taking your save over to a different platform with worse technical specs, you'll still be able customize some of the graphics to your liking.

It's also worth noting that using a modded save file isn't recommended and will likely cause crashes or bugs. Since the release of The Witcher TV show in December 2019, the game has seen heavily renewed interest, with sales of the game in the U.S. last month up a staggering 554% year-over-year compared to December 2018.

