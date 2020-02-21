A new patch has added cross-save as a feature between the PC and Nintendo Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This cross-save functionality is two way, as not only can you share your save from PC to your Nintendo Switch but you'll also be able to upload your Nintendo Switch save and use it on your PC! It's a simple process, so if you aren't sure where to begin, here's you can transfer your save of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from PC to Nintendo Switch.
How to transfer your save of The Witcher 3 from PC to Nintendo Switch
To start off, you'll naturally need to own the game on both PC and Nintendo Switch. You'll also need to have a save with at least some progress on it, though any amount will do, even the prologue. Due to the nature of the how the transfers work, you'll also need to have Cloud saves enabled on either GOG or Steam.
- At the main menu on Nintendo Switch, select Cloud Saves.
- Select Steam or GOG.
- Select Standard Edition or GOTY Edition.
- When prompted, enter your account username and password for either Steam or GOG.
- Now press Load Game.
- Choose the save file that you want to load.
You can tap or click the images below for a direct look at the process.
Just like that, you'll be playing your PC save on Nintendo Switch! Whenever you're done playing on Switch however, you might want to make sure your progress is saved and ready for when you get back to your computer. The process is fairly simply.
- Pause the game.
- Choose Upload Save.
- Upload the save file.
With this easy process after initial setup, going back and forth between these two platforms is easily accomplished, so you're set to continue looking for Ciri and partaking in Geralt's adventures wherever you go.
