Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Skellige RainSource: iMore / Samuel Tolber

What you need to know

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is experiencing a massive rush of new players since the TV show released.
  • According to NPD, sales were up 554% last December when compared to the previous year.
  • This comes on top of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt setting a record for concurrent players on Steam.

While The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt first released back in May 2015, it's still pushing on in sales. According to a new NPD report, sales of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were up 554% in December 2019 in the U.S. when compared to December 2018, which is mainly attributed to the incredible success of the TV show which released in December 2019.

Other factors were naturally present, such as the game releasing on Nintendo Switch in October 2019 and multiple game sales on different platforms. Still, the NPD report notes that even when removing copies that were sold on Nintendo Switch, sales were still up 63% year-over-year. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt also set a new record for concurrent players of the game on Steam.

Save big with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark & more

It'll be interesting to see how the franchise continues to grow, with CD Projekt Red stating The Witcher is one of two important franchises for the company moving forward alongside Cyberpunk. CD Projekt Red also reached a new deal with the author of the book series, gaining unspecified additional rights.

The Witcher 3 for Nintendo Switch: The ultimate guide

The Switcher

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition

Geralt of Rivia

The Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3 exchanges high-resolution graphics for portability. It runs well on the Switch and is an amazing RPG for anyone who loves magic and fantasy.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.