Both the Withings Move and Withings Steel are entry-level fitness bands for their respective product lines. The one that's right for you will probably come down to price and durability.

If you're looking for a fitness band that tracks your daily movements and sleep, you can't go wrong with either of these choices. Still, for most folks, we recommend the 2019 Withings Move over the Withings Steel for several reasons.

Withings Move Withings Steel Color choices 5+ Various Case Plastic Stainless Steel Bottom Case Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Built-in GPS Yes No Battery life 18 months 8 months Fitness and Health monitoring Yes Yes Sleep tracking Yes Yes Water resistance Up to 50m Up to 50m App Health Mate, iOS and Android Health Mate, iOS and Android

Both of these watches feature traditional analog faces that show the current time and how far you've gone to reach your daily steps goal. The free Health Mate app for iOS and Android is where you'll find other metrics captured by the watches. These readings include distance and calories, running and swimming, and sleep analysis.

The Withings Move is our choice because of its low price and long battery life. On the last point, the Withings Move can last up to 18 months before needing a new battery, versus eight months for the Withings Steel. The Move also includes built-in GPS with Bluetooth Low Energy. This new and improved model can keep track of where you are during exercises without needing your phone.

By contrast, the Withings Steel (once called the Activité Steel) is one of the company's oldest fitness bands. Unlike the newer Withings Move, the Steel could be replaced or discontinued at any time. Since the Steel was first released, there is now a Steel HR and Steel HR Sport, each which has more features than the original.

If you can get past its age, the Withings Steel still provides features worth considering. For one, as its name suggests, the Steel's case is made from Stainless Steel versus the plastic found on the Withings Move. This type of material makes the watch more durable. There's also more color choices currently available for the Withings Steel. Using an online tool, you can customize the watch's face color and kind of band (silicone, leather, or Milanese). This customization isn't yet possible for the Withings Move.

The bottom line: In this comparison, save your money and go with the Withings Move. A next-generation Withings Steel could arrive on the market soon, thereby making the current model obsolete. The Move, despite have a plastic case, has a stainless steel back and soft silicone band. Plus, did we mention the 18 months battery life?

