What you need to know
- "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" has premiered on Apple TV+.
- The series comes from Joseph Gordon-Levitt who also stars in "Mr. Corman" on the streaming service.
"Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The new animated series tells the story of William Wolfe who "learns his vivid imagination and limitless creativity has the power to change the world."
Inspired by the work of visual artist Toff Mazery, co-created by Emmy Award winner Edward Jesse (HITRECORD's "Create Together"), developed by Emmy winner Michael Ryan ("All Hail King Julien," "Kung Fu Panda"), and executive produced by Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt ("Mr. Corman"), HITRECORD and FOX Entertainment's Bento Box Entertainment, the 10-episode animated epic "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" follows Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar), an imaginative oddball who discovers a strange realm at the centre of the earth where fantastical beings called Sprytes create things for the natural world on the surface — clouds, trees, rabbits, dreams, hiccups, memories, time... everything! With his newfound Spryte friends, Wolfboy learns that not only can he use the creative energy of the Everything Factory to make his wild imagination come to life, but that he is destined to play a central role in an age-old battle between the forces of creation and destruction. Wolfboy soon comes to realize that being different is what makes him special — and ultimately, that it's the oddballs and dreamers who change the world.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the series yet you can check it out below:
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
"Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pokémon Unite update makes it less pay to win, but still isn't enough
Season two of Pokémon Unite is out now. Here's how this update tried to address the game's 'pay to win' concerns and why it's just not quite good enough.
Apple kicks off 'Spark,' a new docuseries 'exploring the origin' of songs
Apple today kicked off a new YouTube documentary series called Spark which looks into the "origin stories of some of culture’s biggest songs and the creative journeys behind them."
iPad minis begin shipping ahead of tomorrow's launch — has yours?
Apple's iPad mini is beginning to ship.
All the security cameras that support Apple's HomeKit Secure Video
HomeKit Secure Video-enabled cameras add additional privacy and security features like iCloud storage, Face Recognition and Activity Zones. Here's all of the cameras and doorbells that support the latest and greatest HomeKit features.