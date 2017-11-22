Hong Kong-based design studio Mutants DesignLab recently launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to fund the newest iteration of its all-in-one teeny tiny mobile accessory, WonderCube. Called WonderCube Pro, the gadget combines multiple devices into a keychain that measures only one cubic inch, so it's perfect for those who don't want to cart around a handful of different cords and adaptors when they're out and about.

Him Ng, Founder of Mutants DesignLab, noted the WonderCube's emphasis on convenience on its Indiegogo page:

We all know how wonderful a smartphone is. We also understand how frustrating it is to carry an army of accessories to keep it stays cool while we hang out, such as tangled cables, bulky power bank, phone stand, OTG memory … the list seems endless. So a few years ago we challenged ourselves to create a better solution. One that's packed with essential functions you'll need on the go … in SMALLEST SIZE POSSIBLE! We wanted to create a better companion for you and your phone.

What features does the WonderCube Pro promise, you ask? Well:

High-speed charging: Though it's small, the WonderCube Pro offers high-speed charging that supports up to three amps. All you have to do is plug one end of the cube into your smartphone and the other into a USB port, and you're golden.

Micro-SD card reader: WonderCube Pro has a card reader built right in, so you can transfer things like photos and music to your computer as often as you'd like.

Kickstand: The WonderCube Pro is outfitted with a reusable micro-adhesive backing, so it can easily attach to the back of your phone for use as a stable kickstand when you want to make a FaceTime call or catch up on your favorite Netflix shows.

USB flash drive for data transfer, syncing, and on-the-go storage: In addition to connecting your devices to your other devices, WonderCube Pro also serves as a USB flash drive, and can store up to 128GB of data.

Emergency charging: If you're really in a pinch, you can grab a 9V battery from a nearby store, pop the top of your cube open, and plug it in. The company assures this will give you an extra 2-3 hours of talk time on both iOS and Android devices.

Mini LED torch: An LED torch may not be the most exciting feature the WonderCube Pro sports, but honestly, if you've ever attempted to unlock a door at night you'll know having an extra light is always better than not having one.

Built-in MicroUSB: WonderCube Pro effortlessly connects to any and all devices that have MicroUSB ports.

Additional Apple-certified Lightning connector and Type-C compatibility: Whether you're on team Android or team iPhone, WonderCube Pro has you covered. In addition to the built-in MicroUSB, it comes with two additional adaptors so no matter what smartphone you have, you can use it to its full potential.

WonderCube Pro currently only comes in one color — a dark slate gray — but it's quite sleek and will match pretty much anything you choose to attach it to. If you support the project now by giving $35 or more, you'll get the cube at a reduced price, as it'll retail for approximately $70. Best part: If you contribute now, your fun new gadget should ship in time for Christmas, so if you're at a loss for what to get that family member that's difficult to buy for, you could definitely stuff this in their stocking. (That is, if you don't end up liking it and keeping it for yourself.)

Note: Backing crowdfunded projects involves a certain level of risk. Because this project is not yet funded, there's a chance it may never come to fruition.

