Woot's having a huge sale on Anker tech essentials and accessories with prices starting as low as $9. From Bluetooth speakers to charging cables, power banks, and more, this sale has a good variety of products to help you stay prepared in any situation. You can even score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account.

Stock up now Anker charging and audio accessories sale Well-reviewed Anker accessories are on sale at Woot today including must-haves like chargers, cables, Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones, and much more. Grab 'em before it all sells out. From $9 See at Woot

Anyone looking for a new pair of headphones has a few discounted options to choose from in today's sale, like the Soundcore Vortex Wireless Headphones. These over-ear headphones feature Bluetooth so you can listen to your music wirelessly and last for up to 20 hours on a single charge. You'll receive an 18-month warranty with the purchase too, and at just $42.99, today's deal saves you almost $30 off their usual price.

Another pick in the sale is something everyone should keep in their vehicle: a car charger. You can choose between a few different options in today's sale with the most affordable being this 42W PowerDrive USB-C Car Charger on sale for $17.99 that's powerful enough to power up USB-C laptops and devices like the Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, the Roav VIVA adds Alexa functionality to your vehicle for just $25.99 today.

Now would be a good time to pick up a power bank as well, with options on sale as low as $14.99. For those looking to keep the price low, the PowerCore 5000 is the model you want to look at, though the PowerCore Lite doubles the battery capacity for just $5 more. The sale is also full of cables, wall chargers, wireless charging pads, and much more so it's well worth having a browse while the deals are still available.

Woot charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can snag free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amzon, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.