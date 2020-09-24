While Amazon Prime Day might be just around the corner, you don't have to wait a few weeks until you can start saving. Woot is currently running a Fall Electronics Sale that offers big discounts on a bunch of popular tech items from LG OLED 4K TV sets to Apple Watch Series 5, Amazon Echo Dot, and much more. The deals are all slated to last a couple of weeks, though many items will sell out much sooner than that.
Act fast
Woot Fall-tastic Electronics Sale
Now's the time to head to Woot in order to snap up a deal on your next favorite piece of tech. Featured brands include Apple, Amazon, LG, Sony, and more with huge discounts on popular products. Shipping is free with Amazon Prime.
Prices Vary
Possibly the most enticing deal in the sale is on the latest Echo Dot. The 3rd-gen model goes for up to $50 at Amazon, but is down to only $24.99 today at Woot. With the Echo Dot you can control your smart home gear, as well as have measurements converted, find out the local weather, set timers, stream music, and more. If you're already all-in on Echo hardware, it's totally worth adding Alexa to more rooms in your home with this deal.
If you or someone you know is in the market for an Apple Watch, the discounted Series 5 is worth picking up. Despite the Series 6 now being released, the previous-gen model is still a top-tier smartwatch with its always-on OLED display, fitness and health tracking, ECG capabilities, and more.
There are also a couple of steeply discounted 4K TVs on sale, including the LG Series 8 OLED65C8AUA 65-Inch 4K smart TV down to $1,199.99 refurbished. You'd normally pay nearer $2,000 for this 2018 model these days in brand new condition. For something on the more affordable end, check out the JVC LT-MA877 4K smart TV available from just $315.
Woot generally charges $6 shipping on every order, though you can score free shipping on all your orders there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to earn free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks, such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
NHS COVID-19 app released in England and Wales
The NHS has released its COVID-19 app for England and Wales, featuring risk updates for your area, venue check-in, and of course, contact tracing based on Apple and Google's exposure notification API.
Top 20 home screen customization apps hit 5.7 million downloads in 4 days
Since the release of iOS 14, the desire to customize your home screen is driving record downloads for the apps that help you do it.
Fortnite players, don't update iOS without reading this
Epic Games is warning Fortnite players over updating to iOS 14, in case a feature that temporarily removes apps to make space for the software deletes Fortnite, preventing users from reinstalling it.
Dock it up with these great stations for your MacBook Pro
Need to connect all the things to your MacBook Pro with USB-C ports? Dongles be damned. Get yourself a docking station instead!