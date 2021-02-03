Getting your hands on a new iPad or MacBook is usually a pricey endeavor so limited-time sales on Apple gear represent a rare chance to save. Woot is giving prospective buyers a great opportunity to snag their next Apple device at a discount today with a huge one-day sale on iPad and MacBook models.

The one-day sale features various devices ranging from the very latest 2020 MacBook Pro and iPad Pro devices to the affordable MacBook Air or 9.7-inch iPad. The sale also features some discounted LG UltraFine displays that will work great with your new Apple tech. All of the devices are listed as refurbished, though the cosmetic condition notes vary between products so you know exactly what to expect. You'll get at least 90 days of warranty, too.

Today's sale includes a number of MacBook models with varying configurations, from the 13-inch MacBook Air to the MacBook Pro. Some configurations have already sold out, but you can still grab the most recent 2020 models or make a larger saving on a machine from 2017 or 2018 if you don't need the latest and greatest specs.

You'll also find iPad models on sale today with various colors and storage capacities to choose from. A 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2015 is the most affordable option at $349.99 with more recent 10.2-inch iPad or 2018 iPad Pro models going for not much more. If you want the newest model, 2020 iPad Pro configurations are available in both 11- and 12.9-inch sizes with hundreds of dollars off their regular prices.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, Prime Gaming, and much more. Amazon even has a page dedicated to exclusive members-only discounts.