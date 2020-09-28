Whether you're just wanting to get an affordable upgrade or you're making the wholesale switch to the Apple ecosystem, today's sale at Woot offering huge discounts on refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models has got you covered. Prices start at just $80 in the sale and there are devices as new as the Apple Watch Series 4 and latest iPhone 11 Pro included in the mix making it the perfect time to upgrade either device. Or both.

These devices may have some signs of cosmetic wear, but have been tested to ensure they are in full working condition and come with a 90-day Woot warranty. There are a variety of colors and styles on offer, though your options will dwindle throughout the day.

Perfect pairing Refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models These have minor cosmetic blemishes but work perfectly, and the prices make for an easy buy. The sale features Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 as well as iPhone 6s to iPhone 11 Pro, though select models are already sold out. Act fast! Prices Vary See at Woot

The most affordable phone still available in the sale is the iPhone 6s from $110, though the iPhone 7 probably makes a better choice for not much more. While it might not be the most current generation iPhone, it has solid specs for day-to-day use and supports Apple's upcoming iOS 14 software. It has a 4.7-inch Retina display with Touch ID fingerprint sensor and can be used to make contactless payments with Apple Pay. There are more up-to-date models in the mix including iPhone 8, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS that would be wiser investments if you want to hang on to the phone for the longer-term as they are more likely to get future software updates.

If you want the most recent phones in the sale, opt for the iPhone 11 from $579.99. Introduced just last fall, the iPhone 11 lineup all feature the latest A13 Bionic chip and gorgeous edge-to-edge displays with Face ID. It also has wide and ultra-wide cameras on the back. Check out our guide to everything you need to know about the iPhone 11 devices for more. unfortunately, the iPhone 11 Pro devices in the sale are already sold out.

The pick of the bunch on the wearable side is the Apple Watch Series 4. Though has been surpassed by the Series 5 and Series 6 late last year, it's still one of the world's best smartwatches to date. In Apple Watch Series 4 review from September 2018, we rated it with five out of five stars and remarked that while it may not be able to replace having your phone around just yet, it's practically an essential accessory for any iPhone user looking to stay connected at a glance.

Apple Watch Series 4 brought an edge-to-edge screen to the wrist-worn wearable for the first time, boosted the speed and battery life, added advanced health features like a built-in EKG and fall detection, and included a bunch of new customizable watch faces. One big difference between the Series 4 watch and the Series 5 watch is the latter's always-on display, though there's not a huge difference in specs otherwise. You can learn more about how they match up with this Series 4 vs. Series 5 guide.

The deals are good for today only or while supplies last, so be sure to act fast to avoid missing out on the phone you want. It won't be long before specific models begin to sell out, so don't let that happen to the handset you want.

Woot normally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can have your order shipped for free there by signing in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.