If you're wanting to upgrade to one of Apple's latest iPhone models but you don't want to spend a fortune to get one, looking at refurbished devices is often the way to go. These save you spending top-dollar on a phone outright from Apple or getting locked into a lengthy contract with a carrier.

Woot is running a one-day sale on Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models right now that offers the top-of-the-line devices from just $770. This sale is slated to end tonight, though specific configurations may well sell out sooner than that. If the phone you want is in stock, you definitely want to get your order in while you still can.

Apple's iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models were announced at the same time late last year with the 11 being pitched as the phone for everyone, and the Pro adding some extra features on top that hardcore phone users would appreciate.

Both, for example, have the same A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine. Each model also has a front 12MP TrueDepth camera, and 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide camera lenses on the back of each device.

Premium features on the iPhone 11 Pro include a telephoto lens on the back, a Super Retina XDR display, which is OLED and provides for better resolution and HDR video playback. The Pro model also includes an optical camera zoom up to 10x versus the 5x for the iPhone 11, and a slightly better battery. Also, there's a 512GB option on the Pro model, but not the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 Pro also includes a textured matte glass and stainless steel design. By comparison, the iPhone 11 uses glass and aluminum.

The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch display and starts at $769.99 in the sale, down from $999. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is also on sale at Woot and has the largest display at 6.5 inches. It's going for $899.99, down from its $1,099 retail price. With up to $200 off, you coudl easily put your savings towards a case or a set of Beats headphones and still have money to spare.

