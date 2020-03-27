Woot has several refurbished iPhone models on sale today with prices starting at just $119.99. These phones may have some signs of cosmetic wear, but have been tested to ensure they are in full working condition and come with a 90-day Woot warranty. Put your Amazon Prime membership to good use and avoid Woot's $6 shipping fee. While most of the devices are available fully unlocked, some are GSM-only, meaning they'll only work with specific networks. Be sure to check carefully before placing your order.

iSave Refurbished iPhone models These have minor cosmetic blemishes but work perfectly, and the prices make for an easy buy. The iPhone 7 on sale makes for a great first phone or go all-out with the iPhone XS Max. Order before things sell out or the deals expire tonight. From $120 See at Woot

The most affordable option on the sale is the iPhone 7 at $119.99. While it might not be the most current generation iPhone, but it has solid specs for day-to-day use and supports Apple's current iOS 13 software. It has a 4.7-inch Retina display with Touch ID fingerprint sensor and can be used to make contactless payments with Apple Pay. There are more up-to-date models in the mix including iPhone 8 and iPhone XR that would be wiser investments if you want to hang on to the phone for the longer-term as they are more likely to get future software updates.

If you want the top-spec phone in the sale, opt for the iPhone XS from $449.99. Introduced in 2018, the iPhone XS features an OLED edge-to-edge display with Face ID, stainless steel and glass construction, and A12 Bionic processor. It has a dual rear camera set up for Portrait Mode photography and TrueDepth front-facing camera and sensor array for Portrait selfies and Animoji, too. We put the iPhone XS through its paces and praised improved camera and speedy performance. The larger iPhone XS Max is also available via Woot in this sale.

The deals are good for today only or while supplies last, so be sure to act fast to avoid missing out on the phone you want. A couple of specific modles have already sold out, so don't let that happen to the other handsets.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.