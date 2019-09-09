Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint on iOS all have new updates. The updates bring a sparkle animation for ink strokes as well as a couple of smaller features for Word and Excel. The updates are available to all users through the App Store.

In addition to the sparkle animation, Word on iOS now has two erasers so users will have more precision when correcting mistakes. Additionally, Excel on iOS will "collapse comments and make open items stand out" when "Focus on What's Left to Do" is selected.

Microsoft shipped several updates to apps this week, including the option to draw with your finger in OneNote on iOS. Microsoft To Do got a design refresh as well as a slight name change that dropped the hyphen from the app name.