With social distancing measures in place, this year's Easter celebrations will be a little bit different around the world. Kids might not be out hunting for eggs, but you can still search and find some stellar deals over the weekend. Satechi's Easter sale kicks off today with a promo code to save you 15% on your order, though it's only good through Sunday, April 12. Simply enter code SPRING15 during checkout to score the discount. Satechi includes free standard shipping on orders totaling $40 or more.

Satechi is donating 5% of the proceeds from this weekend's sale to Project C.U.R.E., an organization currently working to provide important resources and supplies to hospitals and first responders.

Don't Wait Satechi office accessories sale This weekend only, Satechi's Easter sale is taking 15% off your order when you use the following promo code during checkout. You can save on everything from USB-C hubs and docks to laptop stands, speakers, and much more. 15% Off See at Satechi With coupon: SPRING15

Satechi has a myriad of products to make working from home more enjoyable. Whether you're looking for tech to help out in the office for work or around the home for casual use, Satechi has a ton of options to help keep you connected.

Take this Satechi USB-C 75W Travel Charger for example. It features a broad input range of 100 to 240V to support international voltage requirements. With its USB-C Power Delivery port, Quick Charge 3.0 port, and two USB-A ports, you'll have no trouble powering up fast no matter where you go. Though this charger regularly sells for $65, using code SPRING15 drops its price down to $55.25.

Another nice option is this aluminum monitor stand. Not only can it help raise your monitor to eyesight level, but it also has a handy storage spot underneath where you can slide your keyboard and mouse to keep things looking tidy when you're done working. Today's sale drops its price to just $34 using the code above.

This sale is only set to last through Sunday night, so be sure to browse Satechi's site before then to see what you could score for your home office at a discount.