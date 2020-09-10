If working from home has got you moving even less than usual, then we've got a deal just for you. The Cubii Pro seated under-desk Bluetooth elliptical allows you to keep moving even while you're just sitting there at your desk or on the couch and its on sale for just $249 at Amazon for one day only. The elliptical normally sells for around $350, and today's deal marks a return to the lowest we've ever seen it go for both the Noir and Chrome colors.

You know and I know that working out should be a bigger part of your routine. But it's hard! It's hard to find the time, often inconvenient, and hard to do. The great thing about the Cubii Pro is that it offers a low impact workout. It's just about keeping your feet moving and keeping track of your personal goals. Do as much or as little as you want. Use it at home or at the office without stressing your joints. Put it under your desk or keep it by the couch so you can work out while you watch TV.

Since the Cubii Pro has Bluetooth it can sync your steps, distance, and calories burnt with other Bluetooth devices. Use a Fitbit activity tracker or apps on your iPhone or Android phone like Apple Health Kit and others. Use that tech to set your goals and keep track over time.

The elliptical is designed for seated use, so it's small and compact and won't get in the way. It's also super quiet so it won't force you to crank up the volume while watching TV or disturb your co-workers.

