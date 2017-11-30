I love Apple + (RED). I love the look of the products, from the (RED) iPhone 7 Plus to the (RED) Smart Battery Case to Beats to... the list goes on. (And can I tell you how much I'd love (RED) AirPods? But what I love more is that the profits from Apple + (RED) purchases go to help the more than 37 million people who are trying very hard to live with HIV across the globe.

This year, on World AIDS Day, Apple + (RED) is going to hit $30 million raised for the Global Fund. That's equivalent to 144 million days of ARV. It'll amount to the equivalent of 475 million days of medication over the last 11 years.

Lisa Jackon, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, on Apple.com: