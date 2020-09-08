What you need to know
- Apple has officially unveiled its new Singapore store.
- Apple Marina Bay Sands will open on September 10.
- The new store looks like it's floating on the waters of Marina Bay.
Apple has officially unveiled its brand new Marina Bay Sands store in Singapore, describing it as its most "ambitious retail project."
In a press release the company stated:
Apple today previewed Apple Marina Bay Sands, the first Apple Store to sit directly on the water. Appearing as a sphere floating on the iridescent Marina Bay, the store introduces a new and captivating retail experience at one of the most iconic locations in Singapore.
The store boasts 360-degree panoramic views of the city skyline and the sphere is made from an all-glass dome that is fully self-supported. The store reportedly draws inspiration from the Pantheon in Rome:
Inspired by the Pantheon in Rome, an oculus located at the apex of the dome provides a flooding ray of light that travels through the space. The interior of the glass is lined with custom baffles, each uniquely shaped to counter sun angles and provide a nighttime lighting effect. With trees lining the interior of the dome, the green garden city of Singapore flows into the store, providing additional shading and soft shadows through the foliage.
The store features everything you would usually expect from an Apple store, including a Forum and Video Wall. 148 employees representing 23 different languages will be there at the store's opening on September 10, 10 am local time. Given the pandemic, customers will be required to wear a mask, socially distance, and undergo a temperature check before entering.
Customers wishing to visit the store on Thursday must book an appointment to do so. You can read the full details here.
