OK, which one of you put the idea out into the universe that you needed somewhere to strap your loose AirPods? Raise your hand. No one? Really? OK. Well, this is awkward. Mobile accessory-maker Elago announced a perplexing new product called the AirPods Wrist Fit. It's a wristband with a detachable silicone dealie that lets you store your loose AirPods on your wrist.

That detachable silicone dealie I mentioned is the perfect size for a standard Apple Watch band, too, meaning you can stow your loose AirPods right alongside your Apple Watch. Elago says the AirPods Wrist Fit is the "perfect place to store your AirPods while you work out or when you run out of battery." I'd argue the perfect place for your AirPods when you're working out is in your ears — perhaps with Elago's EarPads, which help the lightweight earphones stay fastened in place. Furthermore, I'd argue the perfect place for your AirPods when you run out of battery is nestled snuggly in the AirPods charging case to give them some juice for more music listening.

Maybe I'm being too much of an idealist but methinks if you're storing some dead AirPods on your wrist, you're doing it wrong. Instead of storing that dead weight next to your Apple Watch, might I suggest snagging a case for the whole kit and caboodle? Keep your AirPods and their charging case on your person with the $10 Lunies AirPods Case or even Elago's own $8 AirPods case.

What say you?

Are you the person who raised their hand at the beginning of this article? I'd like to hear your dead-AirPods-on-wrist use case! Share it in the comments or send me a shouty message over on Twitter.